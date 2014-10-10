The Nobel Peace Prize Goes To Kailash Satyarthi And Malala Yousafzay

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzay “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Satyarthi, a human rights activist from India, has been an active force in the movement against child labour for at least two decades. Satyarthi, 60, “has headed various forms of protests and demonstrations, all peaceful, focusing on the grave exploitation of children for financial gain,” the Nobel committee said in a statement.

Yousafzay, a teenager from Pakistan, has been a advocate for womens’ rights to eductaion. She rose to prominence in October 2012 after the Taliban shot her in the head for criticising its tactics. Yousafzay was favoured to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013, but it went to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

“The Nobel Committee regards it as an important point for a Hindu and a Muslim, an Indian and a Pakistani, to join in a common struggle for education and against extremism,” the group wrote in a statement.

