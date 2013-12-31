Here Is The 2014 NFL Draft Order For Every Team That Missed The Playoffs

After a wild week 17, we not only know the 12 teams that will compete in the playoffs this season, we also know where the other 20 teams will pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans will have the first pick of the draft followed by the St. Louis Rams, who own Washington’s pick from the Robert Griffin III trade.

Of course, the first factor to determine the draft order is record. After that, the first tie-breaker is strength of schedule with teams with a weaker schedule drafting ahead of teams with a tougher schedule. That tie-breaker is then reversed in the even-numbered rounds.

The Ravens and Cowboys had identical records and opponent winning percentage. They also are tied in subsequent tie-breakers. So the 16th and 17th picks will be determined by a coin flip.

Here are the top 20 picks of the 2014 NFL Draft with strength of schedule in parentheses. The rest of the picks will be determined by when teams are eliminated in the playoffs (via OverTheCap.com):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.