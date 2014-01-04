The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

As we head into the playoffs, the majority of NFL teams and fans are already focused on the 2014 NFL Draft.

Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Scouts Inc., ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s NFL Draft Scout, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.