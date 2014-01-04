The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

As we head into the playoffs, the majority of NFL teams and fans are already focused on the 2014 NFL Draft.
Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.
Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Scouts Inc., ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s NFL Draft Scout, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.
Previously: 29th
Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 1 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He got torched by RGIII in his first college game ever (letting up 3 TDs).
Previously: 31st
Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's engaged to Miss Utah!
Previously: 10th
Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: Behind a makeshift offensive line, he failed to grow as much as people thought he would this year.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's rising up draft boards thanks to Auburn's eye-popping rushing statistics.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He had a monster year with 100+ catches and 1,300+ yards.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He wasn't anywhere near this high before the year. But UCF's much publicized conference title shot him to into the top 30.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: His brother is ex-No. 1 pick David Carr.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He has an inspirational personal story that involves being saved from a crack house closet as a child.
Previously: 22nd
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's the best player on a defence that hasn't let up more than 17 points all year.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He has been inconsistent over his four-year career.
Previously: 18th
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: Some NFL people are down on him. He only got a second-round draft grade.
Previously: 24th
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He finished the year strong, catching 12 balls for 200 yards in his final two games.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: Shayne Skov and the linebackers get a lot of credit for Stanford's effectiveness on defence, but Murphy has been their best pass rusher.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He was the key man on MSU's top-ranked secondary.
Previously: 26th
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: There's a chance he stays in school.
Previously: Unranked
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He has nine sacks as an edge rusher this year.
Previously: 28th
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He could be the 1st WR taken after making some insane catches this year.
Previously: 21st
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He might have had an even better year than his Heisman-winning 2012.
Previously: 17th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He had a tumultuous year after being briefly suspended in a mini-illegal benefits scandal.
Previously: 11th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He was hurt all year. But his bonkers 2012 still has teams salivating.
Previously: 5th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's hurt, which has apparently scared off some people.
Previously: 12th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He was excellent in Dix's absence in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Previously: 8th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: Scouts are all over the map on him. Some have him top-5, others have him 20th.
Previously: 7th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's allegedly undecided about coming out.
Previously: 6th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's one of the most successful Alabama players ever.
Previously: 9th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's going to be one of the fastest players at the combine.
Previously: 2nd
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: People are starting to pick him apart, which happens with every top QB prospect around this time.
Previously: 4th
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: He's a better pass blocker than he is a run blocker.
Previously: 1st
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Thing to know: His final season will go down as a disappointment, but he got double-teamed all year and he was hampered by injury.
