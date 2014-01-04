The Top 32 Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

As we head into the playoffs, the majority of NFL teams and fans are already focused on the 2014 NFL Draft.

Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus index of the top 32 prospects in the draft right now.

Those experts are the following: ESPN’s Scouts Inc., ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s NFL Draft Scout, SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.

32. Jason Verrett, cornerback (TCU)

Previously: 29th

Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 1 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He got torched by RGIII in his first college game ever (letting up 3 TDs).

31. Kyle Van Noy, linebacker (BYU)

Previously: 31st

Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's engaged to Miss Utah!

30. Brett Hundley, quarterback (UCLA)

Previously: 10th

Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: Behind a makeshift offensive line, he failed to grow as much as people thought he would this year.

29. Greg Robinson, offensive tackle (Auburn)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's rising up draft boards thanks to Auburn's eye-popping rushing statistics.

28. Cyril Richardson, guard (Baylor)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's the highest-rated guard in the draft.

27. Jace Amaro, tight end (Texas Tech)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He had a monster year with 100+ catches and 1,300+ yards.

26. Blake Bortles, quarterback (UCF)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He wasn't anywhere near this high before the year. But UCF's much publicized conference title shot him to into the top 30.

25. Derek Carr, quarterback (Fresno State)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: His brother is ex-No. 1 pick David Carr.

24. RaShede Hageman, defensive tackle (Minnesota)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He has an inspirational personal story that involves being saved from a crack house closet as a child.

23. Timmy Jernigan, defensive tackle (Florida State)

Previously: 22nd

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 2 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's the best player on a defence that hasn't let up more than 17 points all year.

22. Justin Gilbert, cornerback (Oklahoma State)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He has been inconsistent over his four-year career.

21. Ryan Shazier, linebacker (Ohio State)

Previously: 18th

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: Some NFL people are down on him. He only got a second-round draft grade.

20. Eric Ebron, tight end (UNC)

Previously: 24th

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He finished the year strong, catching 12 balls for 200 yards in his final two games.

19. Trent Murphy, defence end (Stanford)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: Shayne Skov and the linebackers get a lot of credit for Stanford's effectiveness on defence, but Murphy has been their best pass rusher.

18. Darqueze Dennard, cornerback (Michigan State)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He was the key man on MSU's top-ranked secondary.

17. Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, cornerback (Oregon)

Previously: 26th

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: There's a chance he stays in school.

16. Vic Beasley, defence end (Clemson)

Previously: Unranked

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He has nine sacks as an edge rusher this year.

15. Mike Evans, wide receiver (Texas A&M)

Previously: 28th

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He could be the 1st WR taken after making some insane catches this year.

14. Johnny Manziel, quarterback (Texas A&M)

Previously: 21st

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He might have had an even better year than his Heisman-winning 2012.

13. Khalil Mack, linebacker (Buffalo)

Previously: 14th

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: A lot of people think he's one of the five best players in the draft. Others haven't seen enough of him yet.

12. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cornerback (Alabama)

Previously: 17th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He had a tumultuous year after being briefly suspended in a mini-illegal benefits scandal.

11. Marquise Lee, wide receiver (USC)

Previously: 11th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He was hurt all year. But his bonkers 2012 still has teams salivating.

10. Louis Nix III, defensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Previously: 5th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's hurt, which has apparently scared off some people.

9. Stephon Tuitt, defensive end (Notre Dame)

Previously: 12th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He was excellent in Dix's absence in the Pinstripe Bowl.

8. Taylor Lewan, tackle (Michigan)

Previously: 8th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: Scouts are all over the map on him. Some have him top-5, others have him 20th.

7. Cyrus Kouandjio, tackle (Alabama)

Previously: 7th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's allegedly undecided about coming out.

6. CJ Mosley, linebacker (Alabama)

Previously: 6th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's one of the most successful Alabama players ever.

5. Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (Clemson)

Previously: 9th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's going to be one of the fastest players at the combine.

4. Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback (Louisville)

Previously: 2nd

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: People are starting to pick him apart, which happens with every top QB prospect around this time.

3. Jake Matthews, offensive tackle (Texas A&M)

Previously: 4th

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's a better pass blocker than he is a run blocker.

2. Anthony Barr, defensive end (UCLA)

Previously: 3rd

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: He's the perfect edge rusher for a 3-4 defence.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end (South Carolina)

Previously: 1st

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Top 25's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Thing to know: His final season will go down as a disappointment, but he got double-teamed all year and he was hampered by injury.

