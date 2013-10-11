Here's The Expert Consensus On The 32 Best Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

It’s only Week 6, but some NFL fans are already looking toward the 2014 NFL Draft for hope.
Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus ranking of the top 32 prospects.
Those experts: ESPN’s Todd McShay, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s Rob Rang, Mocking the Draft’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.
Some guys who’ve heard of (Johnny Football), but many you probably haven’t.
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 16th
Thing to know: He's the catalyst for a Baylor offence that's producing at historic levels.
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 17th
Thing to know: He's one of those play-making edge rushers that NFL teams love. He has five defensive TDs in his career.
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 11th
Thing to know: He would have been higher if he hadn't added some 'bad weight' in the offseason.
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 11th
Thing to know: He was really good in the Oklahoma game, despite his team's loss.
Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 6th
Thing to know: He torched Alabama for 279 yards last month.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 23rd
Thing to know: He's been a starter since the Andrew Luck days at Stanford.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 23rd
Thing to know: Oregon's defence is actually great this year (5th in the country in yards per play allowed), and Ifo is its best player.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 15th
Thing to know: Like Julius Thomas of the Broncos, Seferian-Jenkins started as a basketball player before becoming a tight end.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 17th
Thing to know: He's a receiving-first tight end who's insanely big, strong and fast.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 13th
Thing to know: He's still a bit suspect in coverage, but he makes plays -- like his blocked punt TD against Northwestern.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 11th
Thing to know: His stats are down because he's getting double-teamed on every play. But scouts love him.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 9th
Thing to know: Off-field concerns (aka 'he parties too much') could hurt his stock.
Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 11th
Thing to know: The Florida pass defence is scary good, and he's one of the reasons why.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 18th
Thing to know: OSU's defence hasn't been great, but Shazier has been the one constant.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 8th
Thing to know: He's in hot water for allegedly taking a loan of less than $US500 from a trainer.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 10th
Thing to know: He's probably the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 10th
Thing to know: He played great against Ohio State, which really boosted his stock.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 12th
Thing to know: He's probably a tier below a handful of tackles who will got in the top 15.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 12th
Thing to know: He has been slowed by an offseason surgery.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 7th
Thing to know: His stock has been hit hard by USC's quarterback fiasco.
Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings*
Highest ranking: 5th
Thing to know: It's unclear if he'll actually come out this year or wait until 2015.
*Was kept off SI's list because they don't think he'll come out.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 5th
Thing to know: He's crazy explosive. He has catches of 91 yards, 77 yards, and 64 yards this year.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 5th
Thing to know: Everyone thought he'd come out last year, and he may have hurt his stock by coming back to school for one last year.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 5th
Thing to know: All things considered, Bama's offensive line has been a bit disappointing this year.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 7th
Thing to know: He's a more traditional linebacker, rather than a Von Miller-type edge rusher.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 5th
Thing to know: He hasn't been the dominant force some thought he'd be, but his size and strength is what NFL scouts like.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 3rd
Thing to know: He has replaced No. 2 pick Luke Joeckel perfectly.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 1st
Thing to know: He's the country's best traditional QB. Think more Andrew Luck than RGIII.
Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings
Highest ranking: 1st
Thing to know: Despite the recent controversy, he's still too talented not to go No. 1.
