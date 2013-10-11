Here's The Expert Consensus On The 32 Best Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

Tony Manfred
Johnny manziel texas amScott Halleran/Getty ImagesJohnny Football makes the cut.

It’s only Week 6, but some NFL fans are already looking toward the 2014 NFL Draft for hope.

Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus ranking of the top 32 prospects.

Those experts: ESPN’s Todd McShay, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s Rob Rang, Mocking the Draft’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.

Some guys who’ve heard of (Johnny Football), but many you probably haven’t.

32. Lache Seastrunk, running back (Baylor)

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 16th

Thing to know: He's the catalyst for a Baylor offence that's producing at historic levels.

31. Kyle Van Noy, linebacker (BYU)

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 17th

Thing to know: He's one of those play-making edge rushers that NFL teams love. He has five defensive TDs in his career.

30. Will Sutton, defensive tackle (Arizona State)

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 11th

Thing to know: He would have been higher if he hadn't added some 'bad weight' in the offseason.

29. Jason Verrett, cornerback (TCU)

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 11th

Thing to know: He was really good in the Oklahoma game, despite his team's loss.

28. Mike Evans, wide receiver (Texas A&M)

Top 32's: 3 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 6th

Thing to know: He torched Alabama for 279 yards last month.

27. David Yankey, guard (Stanford)

Yankey is #54.

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 23rd

Thing to know: He's been a starter since the Andrew Luck days at Stanford.

26. Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, cornerback (Oregon)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 23rd

Thing to know: Oregon's defence is actually great this year (5th in the country in yards per play allowed), and Ifo is its best player.

25. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, tight end (Washington)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 15th

Thing to know: Like Julius Thomas of the Broncos, Seferian-Jenkins started as a basketball player before becoming a tight end.

24. Eric Ebron, tight end (UNC)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 17th

Thing to know: He's a receiving-first tight end who's insanely big, strong and fast.

23. Bradley Roby, (Ohio State)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 13th

Thing to know: He's still a bit suspect in coverage, but he makes plays -- like his blocked punt TD against Northwestern.

22. Timmy Jernigan, defensive tackle (Florida State)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 11th

Thing to know: His stats are down because he's getting double-teamed on every play. But scouts love him.

21. Johnny Manziel, quarterback (Texas A&M)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 9th

Thing to know: Off-field concerns (aka 'he parties too much') could hurt his stock.

20. Loucheiz Purifoy, cornerback (Florida)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 11th

Thing to know: The Florida pass defence is scary good, and he's one of the reasons why.

19. Tajh Boyd, quarterback (Clemson)

Top 32's: 4 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 8th

Thing to know: His stats are bonkers (66% completion, 10.2 yards per attempt, 14 TDs, 2 INTs)

18. Ryan Shazier, linebacker (Ohio State)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 18th

Thing to know: OSU's defence hasn't been great, but Shazier has been the one constant.

17. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cornerback (Alabama)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 8th

Thing to know: He's in hot water for allegedly taking a loan of less than $US500 from a trainer.

16. Marcus Mariota, quarterback (Oregon)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 10th

Thing to know: He's probably the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

15. De'Anthony Thomas, wide receiver (Oregon)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 7th

Thing to know: He has an amazing Twitter.

14. Khalil Mack, linebacker (Buffalo)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 10th

Thing to know: He played great against Ohio State, which really boosted his stock.

13. Antonio Richardson, tackle (Tennessee)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 12th

Thing to know: He's probably a tier below a handful of tackles who will got in the top 15.

12. Stephon Tuitt, defensive end (Notre Dame)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 12th

Thing to know: He has been slowed by an offseason surgery.

11. Marquise Lee, wide receiver (USC)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 7th

Thing to know: His stock has been hit hard by USC's quarterback fiasco.

10. Brett Hundley, quarterback (UCLA)

Top 32's: 5 out of 6 rankings*

Highest ranking: 5th

Thing to know: It's unclear if he'll actually come out this year or wait until 2015.

*Was kept off SI's list because they don't think he'll come out.

9. Sammy Watkins, wide receiver (Clemson)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 5th

Thing to know: He's crazy explosive. He has catches of 91 yards, 77 yards, and 64 yards this year.

8. Taylor Lewan, tackle (Michigan)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 5th

Thing to know: Everyone thought he'd come out last year, and he may have hurt his stock by coming back to school for one last year.

7. Cyrus Kouandjio, tackle (Alabama)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 5th

Thing to know: All things considered, Bama's offensive line has been a bit disappointing this year.

6. CJ Mosley, linebacker (Alabama)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 7th

Thing to know: He's a more traditional linebacker, rather than a Von Miller-type edge rusher.

5. Louis Nix III, defensive tackle (Notre Dame)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 5th

Thing to know: He hasn't been the dominant force some thought he'd be, but his size and strength is what NFL scouts like.

4. Jake Matthews, tackle (Texas A&M)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 3rd

Thing to know: He has replaced No. 2 pick Luke Joeckel perfectly.

3. Anthony Barr, defensive end (UCLA)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 3rd

Thing to know: He only started playing defence last year, and he's already one of the best players in the country.

2. Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback (Louisville)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 1st

Thing to know: He's the country's best traditional QB. Think more Andrew Luck than RGIII.

1. Jadeveon Clowney, defensive end (South Carolina)

Top 32's: 6 out of 6 rankings

Highest ranking: 1st

Thing to know: Despite the recent controversy, he's still too talented not to go No. 1.

Now see which teams will get the top picks

NFL POWER RANKINGS! Week Six >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.