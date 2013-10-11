Here's The Expert Consensus On The 32 Best Players In The 2014 NFL Draft

It’s only Week 6, but some NFL fans are already looking toward the 2014 NFL Draft for hope.

Using the current “big boards” of six NFL draft experts, we created an expert consensus ranking of the top 32 prospects.

Those experts: ESPN’s Todd McShay, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., CBS’s Rob Rang, Mocking the Draft’s Dan Kadar, SI’s Andy Staples, and WalterFootball.com.

Some guys who’ve heard of (Johnny Football), but many you probably haven’t.

