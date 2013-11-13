The 23 Best Players In The Loaded 2014 NBA Draft

Tony Manfred
Jabari parkerAP

The 2014 NBA Draft is expected to be the best, deepest draft in a decade.

ESPN’s Chad Ford says there are as many as eight All-Stars in this group.

To come up with an expert consensus big board of the 23 best players in the draft, we combined rankings from Ford, SI’s Chris Mannix, DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony, and CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish.

It’s never too early to get excited for this draft.

23. Jahii Carson, Arizona State (sophomore)

Average ranking: 23.25

Position and height: Guard, 5'10'

Top 20's: 1 of 4

Thing to know: He's the shortest player on the big board.

22. Semaj Christon, Xavier (sophomore)

Average ranking: 23.0

Position & Height: Guard, 6'3'

Top 20's: 1 of 4

Thing to know: He scored 15.2 points per game as a freshman last year.

21. Doug McDermott, Creighton (senior)

Average ranking: 22.0

Position and height: Forward, 6'8'

Top 20's: 1 of 4

Thing to know: He's probably going to lead the country in scoring.

20. Sam Dekker, Wisconsin (sophomore)

Average ranking: 21.3

Position and height: Forward, 6'7'

Top 20's: 2 of 4

Thing to know: He shot less than 40% from three-point range as a freshman, even though shooting is supposed to be his strength.

19. Noah Vonleh, Indiana (freshman)

Average ranking: 19.3

Position and height: Forward, 6'10'

Top 20's: 2 of 4

Thing to know: He has a freakishly long 7'4' wingspan, which NBA scouts are obsessed with.

18. Dario Saric, KK Cibona (Croatia)

Average ranking: 16.5

Position and height: Forward, 6'10'

Top 20's: 2 of 4

Thing to know: He would have been a top pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, but he decided to withdraw.

17. James Michael McAdoo, North Carolina (junior)

Average ranking: 20.0

Position and height: Forward, 6'9'

Top 20's: 3 of 4

Thing to know: He was a monster prospect coming out of high school, but he has slipped in recent years.

16. Isaiah Austin, Baylor (sophomore)

Average ranking: 15.5

Position and height: Center, 7'1'

Top 20's: 3 of 4

Thing to know: He was a mild disappointment as a freshman, and decided to come back to get more polish.

15. Willie Cauley-Stein, Kentucky (sophomore)

Average ranking: 15.5

Position and height: Forward, 7'0'

Top 20's: 3 of 4

Thing to know: He sounds like the most interesting character in college hoops.

14. Mario Hezonja, FC Barcelona (Croatia)

Average ranking: 12.3

Position and height: Forward, 6'7'

Top 20's: 3 of 4

Thing to know: Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress says he's big and talented but 'lacks focus' on the court, which is never a good sign.

13. Gary Harris, Michigan State (sophomore)

Average ranking: 16.5

Position and height: Guard, 6'4'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He's another guy who would have been a lottery pick if he came out last year.

12. Wayne Selden, Kansas (freshman)

Average ranking: 14.75

Position and height: Guard, 6'5'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: A longtime college hoops writer called him the hardest working freshman he has ever seen.

11. Mitch McGary, Michigan (sophomore)

Average ranking: 13.25

Position and height: Center, 6'10'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He had a monster NCAA tournament last year.

10. Glenn Robinson III, Michigan (sophomore)

Average ranking: 13.0

Position and height: Guard, 6'6'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He's going to get a ton more shots this year now that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke are gone.

9. Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (sophomore)

Average ranking: 11.5

Position and height: Forward, 6'8'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He couldn't get on the court in the NCAA tournament last year, averaging less than 15 minutes per game.

8. Andrew Harrison, Kentucky (freshman)

Average ranking: 8.0

Position and height: Guard, 6'6'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He's the highest-rated freshman point guard in the country.

7. Aaron Gordon, Arizona (freshman)

Average ranking: 6.0

Position and height: Forward, 6'9'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: Shooting seems to be the only weak spot in his game.

6. Joel Embiid, Kansas (freshman)

Average ranking: 6.0

Position and height: Center, 7'0'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: His coach called him a 'young Hakeem Olajuwon.'

5. Jabari Parker, Duke (freshman)

Average ranking: 4.75

Position and height: Guard, 6'8'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated in high school, but got passed by a few other freshman after that.

4. Marcus Smart, Oklahoma State (sophomore)

Average ranking: 4.5

Position and height: Guard, 6'4'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He would have been a top-5 pick if he came out last year.

3. Dante Exum, Australia (Australian Institute of Sport)

Average ranking: 4.5

Position and height: Guard, 6'6'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He bolted up everyone's draft board this summer.

2. Julius Randle, Kentucky (freshman)

Average ranking: 2.0

Position and height: Forward, 6'9'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: NBA scouts are stunned by how big and strong and old he looks.

1. Andrew Wiggins, Kansas (freshman)

Average ranking: 1.0

Position and height: Forward, 6'8'

Top 20's: 4 of 4

Thing to know: He's the most hyped prospect since Kevin Durant, but some scouts are questioning his willingness to play hard.

