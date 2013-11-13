The 23 Best Players In The Loaded 2014 NBA Draft

The 2014 NBA Draft is expected to be the best, deepest draft in a decade.
ESPN’s Chad Ford says there are as many as eight All-Stars in this group.
To come up with an expert consensus big board of the 23 best players in the draft, we combined rankings from Ford, SI’s Chris Mannix, DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony, and CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish.
It’s never too early to get excited for this draft.
Average ranking: 22.0
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 20's: 1 of 4
Thing to know: He's probably going to lead the country in scoring.
Average ranking: 21.3
Position and height: Forward, 6'7'
Top 20's: 2 of 4
Thing to know: He shot less than 40% from three-point range as a freshman, even though shooting is supposed to be his strength.
Average ranking: 19.3
Position and height: Forward, 6'10'
Top 20's: 2 of 4
Thing to know: He has a freakishly long 7'4' wingspan, which NBA scouts are obsessed with.
Average ranking: 20.0
Position and height: Forward, 6'9'
Top 20's: 3 of 4
Thing to know: He was a monster prospect coming out of high school, but he has slipped in recent years.
Average ranking: 15.5
Position and height: Forward, 7'0'
Top 20's: 3 of 4
Thing to know: He sounds like the most interesting character in college hoops.
Average ranking: 12.3
Position and height: Forward, 6'7'
Top 20's: 3 of 4
Thing to know: Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress says he's big and talented but 'lacks focus' on the court, which is never a good sign.
Average ranking: 16.5
Position and height: Guard, 6'4'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He's another guy who would have been a lottery pick if he came out last year.
Average ranking: 14.75
Position and height: Guard, 6'5'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: A longtime college hoops writer called him the hardest working freshman he has ever seen.
Average ranking: 13.25
Position and height: Center, 6'10'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He had a monster NCAA tournament last year.
Average ranking: 13.0
Position and height: Guard, 6'6'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He's going to get a ton more shots this year now that Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke are gone.
Average ranking: 11.5
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He couldn't get on the court in the NCAA tournament last year, averaging less than 15 minutes per game.
Average ranking: 6.0
Position and height: Center, 7'0'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: His coach called him a 'young Hakeem Olajuwon.'
Average ranking: 4.5
Position and height: Guard, 6'4'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He would have been a top-5 pick if he came out last year.
Average ranking: 2.0
Position and height: Forward, 6'9'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: NBA scouts are stunned by how big and strong and old he looks.
Average ranking: 1.0
Position and height: Forward, 6'8'
Top 20's: 4 of 4
Thing to know: He's the most hyped prospect since Kevin Durant, but some scouts are questioning his willingness to play hard.
