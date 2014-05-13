Did You Notice These 15 Companies Changed Their Logos This Year?

Last week, we told you how Netflix was sneakily testing a new logo on its YouTube page. As it turns out, Netflix isn’t the only company to tweak its corporate image this year.

In fact, 2014 has seen changes to a number of iconic logos, including Cadillac, Olive Garden, and Reebok.

Some of these brands, like Cadillac, merely made a couple of minor changes to logos we’ve come to recognise over the years. Others, like Reebok, chose to completely re-imagine their brand identities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.