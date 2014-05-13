Did You Notice These 15 Companies Changed Their Logos This Year?

Last week, we told you how Netflix was sneakily testing a new logo on its YouTube page. As it turns out, Netflix isn’t the only company to tweak its corporate image this year.
In fact, 2014 has seen changes to a number of iconic logos, including Cadillac, Olive Garden, and Reebok.
Some of these brands, like Cadillac, merely made a couple of minor changes to logos we’ve come to recognise over the years. Others, like Reebok, chose to completely re-imagine their brand identities.
The new logo has a bolder wordmark and more vibrant colours, and the overlapping Ps are designed to emphasise human connection.
The new logo isn't much different, but Cadillac got rid of the laurel wreath that used to appear underneath its crest.
Florida State University's old logo was there when the Seminoles won the national championship in football this past season.
Its new logo tilts the Seminole's head toward the sky and replaces the 'Florida State' lettering with a feather.
Their new logo has several very slight changes. There's a little curve at the end of the 'R' in the lettering, and fewer blue lines in the woman's hair.
