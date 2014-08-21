Did You Notice These 21 Companies Changed Their Logos This Year?

Last month, Airbnb changed its logo to a symbol it calls the “Bélo,” meant to convey that Airbnb is not so much a company as it is a community of people who feel a sense of belonging when they stay with one another.
Alas, the internet mostly ignored the company’s strategic branding once people began to point out that the new logo looks like both the male and female reproductive organs.
While companies like Reebok and Foursquare joined Airbnb in completely rebranding themselves this year, others, like Google and Cadillac, opted for more subtle changes to their logos.
Its new logo isn't much different (the 'g' and the 'l' have been moved ever so slightly to the right).
The new logo has a bolder word mark and more vibrant colours, and the overlapping Ps are designed to emphasise human connection.
The new logo isn't much different, but Cadillac got rid of the laurel wreath that used to appear underneath its crest.
Florida State University's old logo was there when the Seminoles won the national championship in football this past season.
Its new logo tilts the Seminole's head toward the sky and replaces the 'Florida State' lettering with a feather.
Their new logo has several very slight changes. There's a little curve at the end of the 'R' in the lettering, and fewer blue lines in the woman's hair.
