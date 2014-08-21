Did You Notice These 21 Companies Changed Their Logos This Year?

Last month, Airbnb changed its logo to a symbol it calls the “Bélo,” meant to convey that Airbnb is not so much a company as it is a community of people who feel a sense of belonging when they stay with one another.

Alas, the internet mostly ignored the company’s strategic branding once people began to point out that the new logo looks like both the male and female reproductive organs.

While companies like Reebok and Foursquare joined Airbnb in completely rebranding themselves this year, others, like Google and Cadillac, opted for more subtle changes to their logos.

