Did You Notice These 15 Companies Changed Their Logos This Year?

Back in October, Viagra decided to change its packaging in Russia to give consumers a clearer idea of the effect its product would have on them.

While Viagra didn’t change its logo worldwide this year, a number of other prominent brands did.

Some organisations, like Airbnb and Netflix, used the opportunity to communicate an entirely new vision. Others, like Volvo and Florida State University, just made small tweaks to update the logos they were already using.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.