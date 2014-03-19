These Are Some Of The Most Outstanding Restaurants And Chefs This Year

The James Beard Foundation justannounced the nominees for the 2014 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards are easily the most prestigious in the culinary industry, and even being nominated for one is a huge honour.

They give out dozens of awards, but the most coveted are the Most Outstanding Restaurant and Most Outstanding Chef categories.

This year’s restaurant nominees include institutions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and somewhat surprisingly, Birmingham, AL. The nominees are below. Winners will be announced at a gala in early May.

Most Outstanding Restaurant:

Hearth, NYC Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL The Slanted Door, San Francisco Spiaggia, Chicago wd~50, NYC

Most Outstanding Chef:

Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, NYC Sean Brock, McCrady’s, Charleston, SC Suzanne Goin, Lucques, Los Angeles David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles Marc Vetri, Vetri, Philadelphia

Click here to see the full list of nominees.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.