These Are Some Of The Most Outstanding Restaurants And Chefs This Year

The James Beard Foundation justannounced the nominees for the 2014 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards are easily the most prestigious in the culinary industry, and even being nominated for one is a huge honour.

They give out dozens of awards, but the most coveted are the Most Outstanding Restaurant and Most Outstanding Chef categories.

This year’s restaurant nominees include institutions in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and somewhat surprisingly, Birmingham, AL. The nominees are below. Winners will be announced at a gala in early May.

Most Outstanding Restaurant:

Hearth, NYC

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, AL

The Slanted Door, San Francisco

Spiaggia, Chicago

wd~50, NYC

Most Outstanding Chef:

Michael Anthony, Gramercy Tavern, NYC

Sean Brock, McCrady’s, Charleston, SC

Suzanne Goin, Lucques, Los Angeles

David Kinch, Manresa, Los Gatos, CA

Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles

Marc Vetri, Vetri, Philadelphia

