The 20 Most Beautiful IPhone Photos Of The Year

The winning entries of the 8th annual 2014 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) truly showcase the power of the smartphone camera.

For the contest, photographers submitted photos taken on their iPhone, iPod, or iPad, and were not allowed to edit the photos unless they used an iOS app to do so, Kenan Aktulun, founder of the contest, told Business Insider.

After receiving entries from people around the world, jury members chose 54 winning photographers from 17 different countries. In addition to the best overall photographers, winners were announced in categories including animals, flowers, landscape, people, and sunsets.

