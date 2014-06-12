The 20 Most Beautiful IPhone Photos Of The Year

Jill Comoletti
The winning entries of the 8th annual 2014 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) truly showcase the power of the smartphone camera.

For the contest, photographers submitted photos taken on their iPhone, iPod, or iPad, and were not allowed to edit the photos unless they used an iOS app to do so, Kenan Aktulun, founder of the contest, told Business Insider.

After receiving entries from people around the world, jury members chose 54 winning photographers from 17 different countries. In addition to the best overall photographers, winners were announced in categories including animals, flowers, landscape, people, and sunsets.

Photographer of the Year (1st Place): Julio Lucas of Bradenton, Fla.

Photographer of the Year (2nd Place): Jose Luis Barcia Fernandez of Madrid, Spain

Photographer of the Year (3rd Place): Jill Missner of Ridgefield, Conn.

Best Animal Photo: Michael O'Neal of San Francisco, Calif.

Best Architecture Photo: Yilang Peng of Madison, Wis.

Best Photo of Children: Danny van Vuuren of Northriding, South Africa

Best Photo of Flowers: Jenny Anderson of Everett, Wash.

Best Photo of Food: Alexa Seidl of Washington, D.C.

Best Landscape Photo: Elena Grimailo of Moscow, Russia

Best Lifestyle Photo: Brandon Kidwell of Jacksonville, Fla.

Best Nature Photo: Felicia Pandola of Providence, R.I.

Best Photo of News/Events: Gerard Collett of London, United Kingdom

Best Photo 'Others' Category: Terry Vital of Windham, N.H.

Best Panorama: Kyle G. Horst of Watertown, S.D.

Best Photo of People: Lauren Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.

Best Photo of Seasons: Cocu Liu of Chicago, Ill.

Best Still Life: Sofija Torebo Strindlund of Stockholm, Sweden

Best Sunset: Little Su of New Taipei City, Taiwan

Best Travel Photo: Adrienne Pitts of London, United Kingdom

Best Photo of Trees: Aaron Pike of San Francisco, Calif.

