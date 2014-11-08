Investors And Advisors -- Take Our Short Survey

Do you check your phone for market updates before getting out of bed? Are you parked in front of a Bloomberg terminal before your morning coffee?

If you nodded “yes” to either of the above questions, we’d like to hear from you.

Individual Investors

We’d like to learn more about your investment decisions and strategies. Are you exposed to index funds, the housing market, or commodities? Are you optimistic about the markets in the coming year?

Financial Advisors

What are the top challenges and risks your clients face? What financial products do you recommend? Are you evolving your practice to meet the needs of younger investors?

Institutional Investors

What’s the total amount of assets you currently have under management? What’s the biggest issue in the markets right now? From where do you draw inspiration about investing strategies?

Click here to take our survey. All we need is 5 minutes of your time.

Thanks in advance for your candid answers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.