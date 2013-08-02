TEST DRIVE: We Fell Head Over Heels For The Powerful, Stylish 2014 Fiat 500 Abarth

In the 1970s, Fiat cars had such a bad reputation for reliability, Americans joked the name stood for “Fix it again, Tony.”



After leaving the U.S. market altogether in 1983, Fiat returned in 2011 with the 500, and the brand has now posted 17 consecutive months of year-over-year sales gains. Last month, the 500 was named the best city car in a new J.D. Power study.

We just spent a week in the 2014 Fiat 500 Abarth — the high-performance variant of the 500 — and it didn’t take us long to fall head over heels for the Italian beauty.

Take a look at the Abarth:

Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.