The 18 Coolest Cars At The Detroit Auto Show

Alex Davies / Business InsiderDon’t miss the Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge concept at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.
The North American International Auto Show in Detroit opens to the public on Saturday, and there’s a ton to see.
We were on hand for the press preview, and got an early look at the new sports cars, luxury rides, pickup trucks, and crazy concepts scattered throughout the Cobo Center.
For those heading to the Motor City to check out the show, we’ve picked out 17 cars you can’t miss, including Toyota’s over-the-top FT-1 concept, the new Corvette Z06, the first Cadillac ATS Coupe, and more.
Toyota blew the doors off with the surprise reveal of the FT-1. The Japanese automaker says the concept sports car 'sets the pace for future design.'
Porsche showed off the new 911 Targa 4 and 4S, powerful sports cars that start a bit over the $US100,000 mark. Bonus points for the mesmerizing way the roof opens up.
Named for the desert, the VW Dune Beetle is made for rough riding and has a built-in ski rack. If it ever goes into production, it would be the second coming of the Baja Bug, the late 1960s Beetle modified to go off-road.
Volvo's Concept XC Coupé is a sleek ride that will let customers 'who love gravity sports...make it back in one piece.'
A year after revealing the new Corvette Stingray, Chevy has followed up with the Corvette Z06. Under the hood is an all-new 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces an outrageous 625 horsepower (at a minimum).
The Corvette C7.R race car also made a world debut. It will start competition at the 52nd Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month.
If you like the WRX and horsepower, you'll love the 2015 WRX STI. Subaru made the special version more aerodynamic and gave it a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. In good news for enthusiasts, it comes with a manual transmission only.
The new Ford F-150 isn't the sleekest ride in Detroit, but it's the most important. A perennial best-seller, the upgraded pickup truck comes with an aluminium body that cuts weight and improves fuel economy. But this is no weakling -- Ford promises it's the 'toughest, smartest and most capable F-150 ever.'
With a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine under the hood, the latest VW Golf R will be the most powerful version ever. Expect to see it on American roads starting in the first quarter of 2015.
Kia's GT4 Stinger real-wheel drive concept is a far cry from the low-end models the brand is best known for. It's turbocharged engine produces 315 horsepower, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. And it's got the coolest dashboard we've ever seen.
Acura gave us our first look at the model that will replace the outgoing TL as the brand's mid-size luxury sedan. The TLX offers a choice of a four- or six-cylinder engine, and Acura promises great fuel efficiency. We haven't seen the inside yet, but the exterior looks good.
Infiniti will do itself a favour if it turns the gorgeous Q50 Eau Rouge concept into a production car. With over 500 horsepower, it would give Nissan's luxury brand a better shot at competing with big players like BMW and Mercedes.
Lexus pulled the covers off the 2015 RC F performance coupe, a sleek rear-wheel driver with a V8 engine that generates over 450 horsepower. Our favourite bit is the huge, shiny spindle grille.
News from BMW in Detroit was all about M, its line of higher-trim, more powerful vehicles. The M235i is an upgrade on the new 2 Series, and will go from 0 to 62 mph in just under 5 seconds.
Cadillac showed us the 2015 ATS Coupe, a gorgeous two-door take on the sedan it introduced last year. It's a lightweight powerhouse that will go from 0 to 60 mph in about 5.6 seconds, the luxury brand says.
The electric Allroad Shooting Brake concept got Audi fans riled up when execs said it hints at the next-generation TT sports car.
Nissan teased the upcoming Maxima with the simply named Sport Sedan Concept. The automaker says the car signals a new design direction, giving every-day cars a sportier look. We'll see how much of this styling makes it into production at the New York International Auto Show in a few months.
