The 18 Coolest Cars At The Detroit Auto Show

Alex Davies / Business Insider Don’t miss the Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge concept at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show.

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit opens to the public on Saturday, and there’s a ton to see.

We were on hand for the press preview, and got an early look at the new sports cars, luxury rides, pickup trucks, and crazy concepts scattered throughout the Cobo Center.

For those heading to the Motor City to check out the show, we’ve picked out 17 cars you can’t miss, including Toyota’s over-the-top FT-1 concept, the new Corvette Z06, the first Cadillac ATS Coupe, and more.

