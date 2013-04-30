The All-New Corvette Stingray Starts For $51,995

Bold new styling, hugely improved interior design and materials, and even greater performance stand to make the 2014 Chevy Corvette Stingraya significant upgrade from the already impressive sixth-generation Corvette.



Despite the upgraded look and feel, the seventh-generation 2014 model will cost just $2,000 more.

Starting at $51,995, including destination fee, the 450-horsepower 2014 Stingray is a bargain for its power and predicted handling and performance level, nearly matching the 265-horsepower base Porsche Boxster, and nearly $50,000 less expensive than the 911 Carrera S and its 400 horsepower.

The Corvette Stingray Convertible will start from $56,995.

For that base price, you’ll get the 2014 Corvette Stingray with:

Seating with lightweight magnesium frames for exceptional support, and 8-way power adjustment

Five-position Drive Mode Selector that tailors up to 12 vehicle attributes

New seven-speed manual transmission with Active Rev Matching

6.2-liter LT1 V-8 engine with direct injection, Active Fuel Management, continuously variable valve timing and an advanced combustion system

Carbon fibre hood on all models, and a carbon fibre removable roof panel on coupes

aluminium frame that is 99 pounds lighter and 57 per cent stiffer than previous model’s structure

Advanced high-intensity discharge (HID) and light-emitting diode (LED) lighting

Dual, eight-inch configurable driver/infotainment screens, with next-generation Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system and rear vision camera

Bose 9-speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and SD card and auxiliary input jack

Keyless access with push-button start

Power tilt/telescope steering wheel

An all-new, fully electronic top on the convertibles, that can be lowered remotely using the key fob

Several packages are available, upgrading equipment and interior materials. Those include the following equipment, as specified on the 2014 Stingray Convertible shown at the 2013 New York Auto show:

3LT interior package, with leather-wrapped interior ($8,005)

Z51 Performance Package ($2,800)

Competition sports seats ($2,495)

Exposed-carbon-fibre roof panel ($1,995)

Magnetic Ride Control with Performance Traction Management ($1,795)

Dual-mode exhaust system ($1,195)

Carbon fibre interior trim ($995)

Sueded, microfiber-wrapped upper interior trim ($995)

Red-painted calipers ($595)

Black-painted wheels ($495)

The 3LT package includes: navigation; Napa leather seating; leather-wrapped dash and instrument panel, console, and door panels; a Bose 10-speaker surround sound system; colour heads-up display; plus heated and ventilated seats with power lumbar and bolster adjustment.

A Z51 Performance package is also available, adding 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels; transmission cooling; high-performance gear ratios; up-sized slotted brake rotors with cooling ducts; an electronic limited-slip differential with cooler; improved chassis tuning; and Chevy’s Performance Traction Management system. Magnetic Ride Control dampers are also available.

When fitted with the Z51 package, Chevy claims the Stingray is capable of a 0-60 mph time of less than four seconds and more than 1 g in lateral grip.

More packages and prices will likely be released as the 2014 Corvette Stingray draws nearer its sales launch this fall.

