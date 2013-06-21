The Newest Corvette Stingray Does Zero To 60 In 3.8 Impressive Seconds

Nelson Ireson

The first official performance figures for the 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package are in, and they’re impressive for a mildly-upgraded base Corvette.

Remember, this isn’t the Z06, or the ZR1–this is the standard $51,995 coupe with only the $2,800 Z51 Performance Package, and the $1,795 Magnetic Ride Control with Performance Traction Management setup. As equipped to achieve the new performance figures, the Stingray would cost $56,950.

So what does that $56,950 buy you? Zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, sustained lateral g forces of 1.03g, 60-0 braking in 107 feet, 1/4 mile times of 12 seconds at 119 mph, and a 2:51.78 lap time around Virginia International Raceway’s “Grand Course”. By way of comparison, the 2011 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 circled the Grand Course in 2:58.48–and last year’s Corvette Z06 accelerated to 60 mph in just one-tenth of a second less, at 3.7 seconds.

Included in the Z51 Performance Package, you’ll find performance enhancers like an electronic limited-slip differential; dry-sump oiling; brake,transmission, and differential cooling; and an upgraded aero package for high-speed stability.

Before you ask, no, Chevy hasn’t yet released top speed figures for the car, or figures for non-Z51-equipped Stingrays. Those will come closer to the car’s official launch later this year.

