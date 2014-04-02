An Australian Pub And 'The Block' Feature In These Coolest New Buildings On Earth

The Prahan, Melbourne. Picture: Techne Architects, Melbourne

Online architecture database Architizer announced the winners of their 2nd Annual A+ Awards for the most incredible new architecture around the globe today. The result was a total of 129 winners in more than 60 categories.

Australia was well-represented too, taking home three awards for Best Bar and Nightclub, Best Landscape and Pavilion and Best Residential Mid Rise.

Melbourne architects Techne won the jury prize for Best Bar and Nightclub following an extensive renovation and reopening of the Prahan Hotel in May last year featuring a four-storey stack of giant concrete pipes.

Another Melbourne firm, Brenchley, won the jury and popular prize for its redevelopment of 142 Park St, the setting for last year’s series of The Block.

142 Park St, Melbourne. Picture: Brenchley Architects

And Manly-based architects CHROFI were recognised with the Best Landscape and Pavilion award for their “shed” which features on a northern NSW diary farm working to create a sustainably harvested rainforest.

Lune De Sang Sheds. Picture: CHROFI

Some of the categories included best museums, memorials, and government buildings as well as concepts for best interior designs and products. All entries were built or conceived in the last three years.

The winners were decided by both a juried and popular vote, creating two separate winners for each group.

The jury was comprised of “300 industry leaders,” while the popular vote was determined by public, online voting from over 100 countries.

We’ve highlighted some of our favourite winners here; see the full list at Architizer.com.

