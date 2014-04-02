An Australian Pub And 'The Block' Feature In These Coolest New Buildings On Earth

Alyson Penn
The Prahan, Melbourne. Picture: Techne Architects, Melbourne

Online architecture database Architizer announced the winners of their 2nd Annual A+ Awards for the most incredible new architecture around the globe today. The result was a total of 129 winners in more than 60 categories.

Australia was well-represented too, taking home three awards for Best Bar and Nightclub, Best Landscape and Pavilion and Best Residential Mid Rise.

Melbourne architects Techne won the jury prize for Best Bar and Nightclub following an extensive renovation and reopening of the Prahan Hotel in May last year featuring a four-storey stack of giant concrete pipes.

Another Melbourne firm, Brenchley, won the jury and popular prize for its redevelopment of 142 Park St, the setting for last year’s series of The Block.

142 Park St, Melbourne. Picture: Brenchley Architects

And Manly-based architects CHROFI were recognised with the Best Landscape and Pavilion award for their “shed” which features on a northern NSW diary farm working to create a sustainably harvested rainforest.

Lune De Sang Sheds. Picture: CHROFI

Some of the categories included best museums, memorials, and government buildings as well as concepts for best interior designs and products. All entries were built or conceived in the last three years.

The winners were decided by both a juried and popular vote, creating two separate winners for each group.

The jury was comprised of “300 industry leaders,” while the popular vote was determined by public, online voting from over 100 countries.

We’ve highlighted some of our favourite winners here; see the full list at Architizer.com.

BEST AIRPORT (Jury/Popular): Bao'an International Airport, China, Studio Fuksas and Knippers Helbig

BEST ART GALLERY (Jury) : McGee Art Pavilion School of Art & Design, New York, ikon.5 architects

BEST ART GALLERY (Popular): Bombay Arts Society, India, SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS

BEST BAR & NIGHTCLUB (Jury): Prahan Hotel, Melbourne, Techne Architects

BEST BAR & NIGHTCLUB (Popular): BIBOSS LTD, Bulgaria, mode

BEST BUS & TRAM STATION (Popular/Jury): Fovam ter Szent Gellert ter metrostations, Budapest, sporaarchitects

BEST HOTEL & RESORT (Jury): Ion Luxury Adventure Hotel, Iceland, Minarc

BEST HOTEL & RESORT (Popular): Baan Suan Mook Resort, Thailand, SOOK ARCHITECTS

BEST GOVERNMENT BUILDING (Jury): Columbia Building, Portland, Skylab Architecture

BEST GOVERNMENT BUILDING (Popular): Cineteca Nacional Siglo XXI, Mexico, Rojkind Arquitectos

BEST K-12 SCHOOL (Popular/Jury): Marcel Sembat high school, France, archi5

BEST LANDSCAPE & PAVILION (Jury): Lune De Sang Sheds, Australia, CHROFI

BEST LANDSCAPE & PAVILION (Popular): Seljord Watchtowere, Norway, Rintala Eggertsson Archit

BEST LIBRARY (Popular/Jury): Ninos Conarte, Mexio, Anagrama

BEST MEMORIAL (Jury): Parallel Lives, Mexico, archdifusion

BEST MEMORIAL (Popular): National September 11 Memorial, New York, Handel Architects

BEST MUSEUM (Jury): Danish National Maritime Museum, Denmark, Bjarke Ingels Group

BEST MUSEUM (Popular): MAR, Brazil, Bernardes Arquitetura

BEST OFFICE HIGH RISE (Jury): Al Bahr Towers, Abu Dhabi, Aedas Architects

BEST OFFICE HIGH RISE (Popular): Magma Towers, Mexico, GLR ARQUITECTOS

BEST OFFICE INTERIOR (Jury): LYCS Architecture Office Design, China, LYCS Architecture

BEST OFFICE INTERIOR (Popular): Heavybit Industries, San Francisco, IwamotoScott Architecture

BEST OFFICE LOW RISE (Jury): Huaxin Business Center, Shanghai, Scenic Architecture

BEST OFFICE LOW RISE (Popular): Arctia Headquarters, Finland, k2s

BEST OFFICE MID RISE: 72 Screens, India, Sanjay Puri Architect

BEST POP-UP (Jury): Pop Up Habitat, Beijing, People's Architecture Office

BEST POP-UP (Popular): Hublot Pop-up Store, Singapore, Asylum Creative Pte Ltd

BEST RELIGIOUS (Jury): Abbey of St. Maurice, Switzerland, savioz fabrizzi architecte

BEST RELIGIOUS (Popular): Autobahn Church, Germany, schneider+schumacher

BEST RESIDENTIAL HIGH RISE (Jury): One Madison, New York, CetraRuddy

BEST RESIDENTIAL HIGH RISE (Popular): Cayan Tower, Dubai, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

BEST RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR (Jury): The Times Transplantation Building, Japan, nano Architects

BEST RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR (Popular): Casa 103, Portugal, ultramarino

BEST RESIDENTIAL LOW RISE (Jury): Soft House, Germany, Kennedy & Violich Architecture

BEST RESIDENTIAL LOW RISE (Popular): TREVOX 223, Mexico, CRAFT Arquitectos

BEST RESIDENTIAL MID RISE (Jury/Popular): 142 Park St, Melbourne, Brenchley Architects

BEST RESTAURANT (Jury/Popular) : L'angolino, Japan, GENETO

BEST RETAIL (Jury): Sokol Blosser Winery Tasting Room, Oregon, Allied Works Architecture

BEST RETAIL (Popular): Fuel Station + McDonalds, Georgia, Khmaladze Architects

BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME

BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME

BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME 1000-3000 sq ft (Jury): Two Hulls House, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

BEST SINGLE FAMILY HOME > 3000 sq ft (Jury): Villa Kogelhof, Netherlands, Paul de Ruiter Architects

BEST SPORT AREA (Jury): Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium, Denmark, Bjarke Ingels Group

BEST SPORT AREA (Popular): Elevated Sports Court at Lasalle Franciscanas School, Spain, J1 Arquitectos

BEST THEATRE (Jury): Kilden Performing Arts Centre, Norway, ALA Architects

BEST THEATRE (Popular): Heydar Aliyev Center, Azerbaijan, Zaha Hadid Architects

BEST WORKSPACE (Jury): Red Bull Office, New York, INABA Inc.

