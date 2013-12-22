The Options Market Shows Clearly How No One Predicted The Incredible Year For Stocks

It’s safe to say 2013 turned out better than expected for the stock market.
In the year to date, the S&P 500 index is up over 27%.
As the chart below from options guru Jared Woodard of Condor Options illustrates, 2013 was the first year in a long time that the market was able to outperform the upper end of the range implied by options at the beginning of the year.
We experienced a similar situation in 2008 — but to the downside.
Check it out:
