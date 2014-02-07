The Most Incredible Science Animations Of 2013

The annual International Science & Engineering Visualisation Challenge, sponsored jointly by The National Science Foundation (NSF) and the journal Science, announced its winners for 2013 on Thursday.

The competition, now in its 11th year, recognises scientists who use some form of visual media to communicate scientific data and research in an accessible way.

“The winners made scientific data beautiful and brought their new ideas to life, while at the same time immersing the viewer in science,” Monica M. Bradford, executive editor of Science, said in a news release

Judges appointed by NSF and Science selected winners in five categories: Photography, Illustration, Posters & Graphics, Games & Apps, and Video. There are were also many honorable mentions.

The criteria used to judge more than 200 entries included elements like visual impact, effective communication of a scientific idea, and originality.

