9 Outrageous Hotel Packages For Valentine's Day

Photo: Renaissance Hotels
Valentine’s Day is this week and if you haven’t found the perfect gift for your sweetheart yet, you’re probably searching for some inspiration.So why not browse some of the most over-the-top packages that hotels are offering around the country?
Ranging in price from $5,500 to $106,000 and with activities like a Napa Valley hot air balloon tour or a room completely covered in floor-to-ceiling flowers, these themed ideas are sure to have you thinking like a romantic, even if you can’t afford the price tag.
The $5,500 Only You two-day package at Naples Bay Resort in Naples, Fla. includes a suite overlooking the marina, a yacht to take the couple to a private island with a beach-side dinner at sunset, as well as a breakfast cooked en-suite by an award-winning chef the next morning.
There's even a couple's massage before check out!
In addition to a three-night stay in the Clift hotel's Private Apartment, the staff will prepare a private Valentine's Day dinner upon arrival for the couple with wine and a bottle of Dom Perignon.
A hot air balloon will then take the love birds on a tour of Napa Valley followed by a wine tasting and VIP spa experience at Burke Williams -- all for the tune of $12,910.
The $15,000 Love Blossoms suite at nationwide Renaissance Hotels allows guests to stay in a room for a night with floor-to-ceiling flowers.
Seriously, with over 27,000 flowers used in the making of each suite, the buds are everywhere -- on the bed, the walls, and even the ceilings.
The package also includes breakfast for two, Valentine's cocktails, and a specially-made bubble bath experience.
The Warwick Hotel in NYC is inviting a couple to live like publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst and actress Marion Davies this Valentine's Day.
The William Randolph Hearst package will let guests stay for two nights in The Avenue Suite with a view of NYC's 6th Ave., and also includes a chauffeured limousine throughout the day, an in-room couple's massage, and a $10,000 gift card to Cartier.
Staying in Penthouse A for three nights will cost one lucky couple $23,000 at NYC's Royalton, but they'll leave feeling like Gatsby himself.
The suite is decked out in gorgeous 1920's-inspired décor, and the hotel will also be serving a private dinner for two with complimentary champagne and a string quartet.
Spending $43,600 at the Soho Mondrian will get guests a Mariachi- and margarita-themed Valentine's Day.
Invite your 50 closest friends for a meal and drinks prepared by Iron Chef Jose Garces, and then enjoy your stay in the top-floor penthouse, which has spectacular views of the NYC skyline.
The duo who book this South Beach Delano special for $100k will have full-use of a chauffeured Bentley during their two-night stay in the ocean-front penthouse, as well as a pair of Christian Louboutins and a private dinner at Bianca, the hotel's restaurant.
There will also be a private concert and exclusive use of the pool between 8pm and 12am…skinny dipping, anyone?
This Ames V-day package for $103,000 really tries to make the steep price tag worthwhile.
Guests will stay three nights in the Apartment Suite, and will receive a pair of ladies Christian Louboutin heels, a private helicopter tour of Boston as dusk, a five-course dinner at the Woodward, and a dozen red rose arrangements with 50 roses per arrangement (that's 600 roses!).
The Mondrian in LA Valentine's Day package will include three nights in the penthouse, a full hair and make-up session from Drybar and Blushington, and a five course dinner for two with a bottle of Dom.
And to top it all off (and make that $106,000 price look a little more appealing), the package also includes a 4 carat Tacori engagement ring and staff-arranged engagement party at the Skybar for up to 50 friends and family.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.