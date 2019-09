FlickrUK chancellor George Osborne is presenting the 2013 Budget to parliament at 12:30 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET).



He is widely expected to stick to his plans and deliver more austerity even as the country has been stripped of its AAA rating and teeters close to a triple dip recession.

We will have coverage of the UK budget LIVE.

