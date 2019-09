Neil Patrick Harris is hosting the Tony Awards for the fourth time. As expected, he opened with an epic number.



NPH sang about Kinky Boots, Diana Ross, the kids in Annie, and danced with Mike Tyson.

Check it out below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In case the video gets pulled, here’s a GIF of NPH and Tyson dancing on stage:



