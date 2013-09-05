Here's The Expert Consensus On Who's Going To Win The Super Bowl

The NFL season starts tonight with a nice-looking game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens.

If the experts are to be believed, it’s a match-up between last year’s Super Bowl champion and this year’s Super Bowl favourite.

Of the 32 experts from ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, and USA Today who made 2013 Super Bowl predictions, nine picked Denver to win it all.

Here’s the breakdown on the expert picks:

Denver Broncos: 9/32

Seattle Seahawks: 8/32

Green Bay Packers: 6/32

San Francisco 49ers: 4/32

Atlanta Falcons: 3/32

Cincinnati Bengals: 1/32

New England Patriots: 1/32

The Broncos and the Seahawks were also the buzzy teams going into last year’s playoffs, but they both flamed out before reaching the Super Bowl.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.