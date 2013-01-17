UPDATED: Everything We Know About The Super Bowl Ad Lineup So Far

As the countdown begins for Super Bowl XLVII, it’s time to focus on one of the most important parts of the game: The ads.We’re updating this post daily as news comes in, so keep checking back.
We might not know what teams are playing yet, but this is one of the most watched television events in the world, so there’s already a pretty solid advertiser lineup.
These are the companies that shelled out $3.8 million for each 30-second time slot that will play to 111 million people.
From Kate Upton for Mercedes to Skechers famous French bull Mr. Quiggly, here’s what you have to look forward to.
If you have any Super Bowl ad updates, email [email protected].
The Budweiser parent company has a lot planned as the Super Bowl's exclusive beer advertiser.
A-B bought four and a half minutes of ad space -- including the first commercial that will be seen in the entire game. Anomaly created two 30-second spots called 'Coronation' and 'Celebration' for A-B's newest, more alcoholic than average beer: Black Crown. See a photo from the ad here.
Translation made the next two 60-second spots for Bud Light, inspired by the Superstitions campaign from earlier this football season.
Then there will be a 30-second spot for Beck's Sapphire and a 60-second spot starring the Clydesdale horses.
A-B's VP of Marketing hinted to BI that there might be celebrities, but he didn't confirm or say who it would be. While previous outlets reported that Jay-Z would be making and starring in a spot, A-B told BI that that's not the case. Womp womp.
All we know so far is that Audi bought a 60-second commercial that will be made by agency Venables, Bell and Partners. The shop was also responsible for the car company's vampire-inspired spot last year. After the vampires were killed by the S7's LED headlights, the ad ended with the hashtag #SoLongVampires. So expect a social component this year, too.
Axe is another newcomer to the Super Bowl this year. BBH London will create a spot called 'Lifeguard' that touts its newest -- and strangest -- endeavour: Axe is sending 22 regular people into outer space.
Although Axe has relied heavily on risqueé ads in which women jump men after one spritz of body spray, it has recently produced more complex work. It got attention for a spot in which Keifer Sutherland laments the one that got away (screenshot of ad on right). The press release reminds fans to follow Axe on Facebook and Twitter for more updates.
In Super Bowls past, Best Buy has used big-name celebrities like Ozzie Osbourne and Justin Bieber, and tech innovators like Instagram's Kevin Systrom, so it's hard to know what's in store for us this year. One thing we do know is that the 30-second spot will be created by Crispin Porter + Bogusky.
When a second head protruded out of a customer's neck and starting singing a song in last year's Super Bowl ad, some viewers were confused and disturbed. Cars.com might take a different route in this year's 30-second spot. The advertiser dumped DDB in May, ao McGarryBowen will take the lead on the commercial.
The real estate company will be returning to the Super Bowl for a second time with a 30-second spot that will premiere in the game's third quarter, shortly after the half time show. According to Century 21, the Red Tettemer and Partners' created spot will be 'telling the story of the brand's greatest asset, our agents!'
Ad Age reports that Chrysler is probably going to make an appearance in the games.
This would make complete sense since the car company swept the Super Bowl with its now-famous 'Half Time In America' spot, created by Wieden + Kennedy and starring Clint Eastwood.
Although it's quite a lot of pressure to follow up a star spot.
The Super Bowl veteran bought three 30-second spots that will air throughout the game. Although the company's interactive polar bear ad campaign was successful in 2012, and helped grow Coke's Twitter following by 38 per cent during the four-hour game, according to the Examiner, 'Coca-Cola has killed off the bears from their three new 30-second commercials. Nobody tell the global warmists.' Wieden + Kennedy will do the creative.
This is the seventh consecutive time that Doritos asked fans to create their own Super Bowl ad in its 'Crash the Super Bowl' contest. The winner, which will be determined by USA Today's Ad Meter poll, will be able to work with Michael Bay on the next 'Transformers' movie. According to Ad Age, Goodby Silverstein and Partners also helps out with the process.
The options have been whittled down to five finalists. Click here to see them.
Lincoln bought its first-ever Super Bowl spot this year and created its very own WPP agency(called HudsonRouge) to go along with it. The 60-second spot has been teased as 'very social.'; So social, in fact, that the car company is asking fans to write the script of the spot via Twitter.
Chrysler marketing chief Olivier Francois release five overtly sexual Fiat ads that he said could be worked into its 30-second Super Bowl spot. Options include an ad of women changing in the back of a car, people making out, and supermodel Catrinel Menghia (who starred in its 'Seduction' Super Bowl spot in 2012) in a bikini with a scorpion crawling on her back. The tag line: 'Small, wicked... and now topless.' The Richards Group developed last year's spot.
The clothing company announced its plans for its first-ever Super Bowl spot in October. DeVito/Verdi is making the 30-second, third quarter spot. The New York Times reports, 'Gildan will try that are a pair of initiatives on Facebook, including one that will let people insert photos of themselves or their friends in a scene of the commercial, paid search ads, banner ads and preroll ads that appear before online videos.'
Headline-loving Go Daddy has been very vocal about its Super Bowl process. First it was publicly waffling over whether or not it would keep on Deutsch NY as its agency (in an effort to clean up its salacious reputation, the dot com is using an agency for its Super Bowl spot). Then it was teasing whether or not Go Daddy Girl Danica Patrick has a place in its new ad (she does). Go Daddy bought two 30-second spots.
It has also been revealed that supermodel Bar Refaeli will star alongside Patrick in an ad called 'Perfect Date.' Click here to see what the two will look like (and be wearing) in the spot.
The day after GM officially announced that it would be steering clear of the Super Bowl, Hyundai released a statement that it wouldn't miss the event. The company's internal shop Innocean will create the spot(s).
Kia's buying a Super Bowl spot for its fourth year in a row. David & Goliath created past Super Bowl ads, including last year's which starred Adriana Lima.
After M&M's successfully debuted Ms. Brown in its first-ever Super Bowl spot last year, the company knew it had to go for another round in 2013. 'We're excited to be back on the world's biggest stage,' said Roy Benin, Chief Consumer Officer, Mars Chocolate North America. 'The introduction of Ms. Brown will be a tough act to follow, so we're planning to tap our colourful characters, as well as our irresistible chocolate to infuse some fun into the Super Bowl.' The first quarter, 30-second spot will be created by BBDO.
While M&M's says it won't release the spot pre-Super Bowl, here's a teaser of what we can expect. This spot, called 'Devour,' uses the new tagline: 'Better with M.'
The luxury car brand is returning to the Super Bowl with an ad starring Kate Upton and Usher. A photo has already been released of Upton looking glamorous on set. Even though the model is known for her bikini-body, Mercedes CEO Steve Cannon told BI that she will not be used as a sex object in the spot. Merkley Partners made the fourth quarter spot.
There's going to be a 30-second 'Got Milk' ad starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson this Super Bowl.
Deutsch NY created the commercial that apparently has lions, clowns, and dudes on stilts.
The commercial is about the great lengths a father will go to to get his kid a glass of milk.
Kraft is premiering 30-second spot for its 'Liquid Wataer Enhancer' Mio in the Super Bowl's third quarter. Between this and Soda Stream, soda brands have a lot of big game competition.
The creative shop has yet to be announced, but McGarryBowen and then Taxi have done ads for the company before.
When Mondelez International was created to take over the snack division at Kraft, the company decided to shake things up agency and strategy-wise. Thus, Oreo is having its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year. Even though DraftFCB did impressive work for Oreo's 100th anniversary this year, Oreo gave the task of creating its 30-second, first quarter spot to Wieden + Kennedy. DraftFCB will regain some AOR duties after the game.
The movie studio will play a 30-second 'Star Trek Into Darkness' trailer at the big game.
A related app will also reveal movie secrets during the Super Bowl.
The Viacom-owned company had a trailer in 2009 as well for 'Monsters vs. Aliens.'
On top of its sponsored half time show, starring Beyonce, Pepsi will unveil new commercials for its main soda and Pepsi Max. Beyonce is expected to star in a commercial as well. TBWA/Chiat/Day has made its Super Bowl ads in the past.
The company will also use 400 fan pictures in its half-time intro ads, and tout Pepsi Next in a spot from Mekanism.
Pizza Hut is letting viewers star in its Super Bowl spot.
All they have to do is submit a video of themselves yelling quarterbacks' favourite line: 'Hut, hut, hut.'
Samsung is presumably back to its Apple-bashing ways with a spot in this year's Super Bowl. While we don't know specifics, 72andSunny has been doing brilliant creative for the company and was responsible for last year's 90-second sensation. Let's justhope this spot isn't about parents sexting.
This Israeli company that turns water into seltzer with the touch of a button caught the world's attention when the UK banned its ad for being too mean to its soda competitors. Of course, that made the spot -- which shows Coke cans exploding whenever the SodaStream button is pushed -- go viral. The original spot, created by Common and ad legend Alex Bogusky (who notoriously hates Coca Cola), will be revamped for a 30-second Super Bowl spot in the fourth quarter, alongside its Coke and Pepsi competitors. According to Ad Age, however, 'the agency and Mr. Bogusky are not involved in reworking it.'
Taco Bell is joining the Super Bowl commercial line up for the first time since 2010.
Even though DraftFCB is the chain's lead agency, Deutsch LA -- which did VW's famous 'Little Darth' spot -- will be in charge of the SB spot.
While we don't know much, the 60-second spot will work the 'Living Mas' theme.
Time Warner Cable is using indie favourite 'The Walking Dead' cast members and zombies fo its 2013 Super Bowl spot.
We don't know much, but actor Norman Reedus was tweeting out pictures from the LA shoot -- including some photos of zombies with arrows coming out of their heads -- so it looks like the ad won't be for the faint of heart.
Although we don't know what movie Universal will be teasing, options for the spot include Tom Cruise's 'Oblivion.'
We don't know how long it's going to be, what model it's for, or what quarter it's going to be in, but Volkswagen will definitely be buying a Super Bowl spot. Oh, and when Business Insider visited Deutsch LA's office in November, the creatives let us in on another absolute: after last year's viral success with both comically obese and musically talented dogs, this year will officially be pooch-free. While other members of the animal kingdom are fair game, we're guessing that this will be VW's year of the celebrity.
Disney will have a trailer run in the Super Bowl, as well. While we don't know what it is yet, the commercial could be for 'Oz, The Great and Powerful' or 'Iron Man 3.'
Korean pop sensation Psy's 1.1 billion viewed 'Gangnam Style' music video landed him a starring role in Wonderful Pistachios' first-ever Super Bowl ad.
'The Super Bowl is way too big for me,' Psy told USA Today. 'I never dreamed of being a singer in America, so I of course never dreamed of being in a Super Bowl ad.'
His famous hit will be rewritten and resung in the 30-second spot as Psy dances around in a green suit.
