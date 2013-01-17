UPDATED: Everything We Know About The Super Bowl Ad Lineup So Far

Kate Upton is starring in the Mercedes spot.

As the countdown begins for Super Bowl XLVII, it’s time to focus on one of the most important parts of the game: The ads.We’re updating this post daily as news comes in, so keep checking back.



We might not know what teams are playing yet, but this is one of the most watched television events in the world, so there’s already a pretty solid advertiser lineup.

These are the companies that shelled out $3.8 million for each 30-second time slot that will play to 111 million people.

From Kate Upton for Mercedes to Skechers famous French bull Mr. Quiggly, here’s what you have to look forward to.

If you have any Super Bowl ad updates, email [email protected].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.