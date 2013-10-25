2013 Silicon Alley 100: A-Z

Back to the Silicon Alley 100 >>
- Ori Allon, Robert Reffkin
- Chris Altchek, Jake Horowitz, Chris Miles
- Rich Antoniello
- Marco Arment
- Tim Armstrong
- Scott Belsky, Matias Corea
- Sam Biddle, Nitasha Tiku
- John Borthwick, Dave Weiner, Jake Levine, Andrew McLaughlin
- Ben Hindman and Brett Boskoff
- Jay Bregman, Russell Hall, Caspar Woolley, Gary Jackson, Ron Zeghibe, and Terry Runham
- Jake Schwartz, Brad Hargreaves, Adam Pritzker, Matthew Brimer
- Jon Stein and Eli Broverman
- Mike Brown Jr.
- Matthew Burnett, Tanya Menendez, and Scott Weiner
- Brad Burnham, Fred Wilson, Andy Weissman, Albert Wenger
- Corey Capasso, Wesley Barrow, and Marc Ferrentino
- Alexandra Chong
- Alex Crisses, Deven Parekh, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Larry Handen, Michael Triplett, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, Ryan Hinkle
- Soraya Darabi
- Bill Day
- Chad Dickerson
- Andy Dunn
- Jamyn Edis, Brian Langel
- Joe Einhorn
- Stuart J. Ellman, James D. Robinson, James Robinson III, Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen
- Marissa Evans
- Shana Fisher
- Cindy Gallop
- Nicole Glaros
- Bryan Goldberg
- Jason Goldberg and Bradford Shellhammer
- Geoff Grauer
- Jared Grusd
- Rachel Haot and Michael Bloomberg
- Jared Hecht
- Jonathan Hefter
- Elliot Hirsch
- Lee Hneticka and Calvin Lai
- David Hodge
- Dom Hoffman, Rus Yusupov, and Colin Kroll
- Doug Imbruce
- Samantha John, Jocelyn Leavitt
- Chet Kanojia, Barry Diller
- David Karp
- Lauren Kay
- Karin Klein
- Joshua Kushner and Mario Schlosser
- Anastasia Lang and Ryan Heyward
- Hunter Lee Soik
- Ken Lerer, Ben Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Jordan Cooper
- Dan Loeb
- Adam Ludwin and Devon Gundry
- Susan Lyne
- John Maloney
- Simon Mansell
- Heather Marie
- Steve Martocci
- Cyrus Massoumi, Oliver Kharraz, Nick Ganju
- Matt Meeker, Carley Strife, Henrik Werdelin
- Joe Meyer
- Patrick Moberg and Paul Murphy
- Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory
- Howard Morgan, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes
- Brian O’Kelley
- Alexis Ohanian
- Jon Oringer
- Eli Pariser and Peter Koechley
- Jim Payne
- Michelle Peluso
- Jonah Peretti, Jon Steinberg
- Bre Pettis
- Amanda Peyton, Joe Lallouz, and Aaron Henshaw
- Charles Phillips
- Dan Porter
- Alex Bedder, Lynn Maharas, Kuan Huang, Paul Murphy, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Annalise Domenighini, and Grant Custer
- Elias Roman
- Avner Ronen, Idan Cohen, Tom Sella, and Roee Vulkan
- Matt Rosenberg, Andy Thompson, and Michael Constantiner
- Steve Rosenblatt, Brendan Lewis
- Dan Roth
- Ryan Rzepecki
- Matt Salzberg, Ilia Papas, Matthew Wadiak
- Reshma Saujani and Kristen Titus
- Brian Schechter and Aaron Schildkrout
- Max Schireson and Dwight Merriman
- Rachel Sklar, Glynnis MacNicol
- Philippe von Borries & Justin Stefano
- Bart Stein, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms
- Kim Taylor and Cecilia Retelle
- David Tisch
- Kerry Trainor
- Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg
- Pierre Valade and Jeremy Le Van
- Rytis Vitkauskas, Viktoas Jecikas
- Jack Welde
- Bridget Williams
- Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss
- Michael Wolf
- Jonathan Zabusky
- Diego Zambrano
