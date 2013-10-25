2013 Silicon Alley 100: A-Z

  1. Ori Allon, Robert Reffkin
  2. Chris Altchek, Jake Horowitz, Chris Miles
  3. Rich Antoniello
  4. Marco Arment
  5. Tim Armstrong
  6. Scott Belsky, Matias Corea
  7. Sam Biddle, Nitasha Tiku
  8. John Borthwick, Dave Weiner, Jake Levine, Andrew McLaughlin
  9. Ben Hindman and Brett Boskoff
  10. Jay Bregman, Russell Hall, Caspar Woolley, Gary Jackson, Ron Zeghibe, and Terry Runham
  11. Jake Schwartz, Brad Hargreaves, Adam Pritzker, Matthew Brimer
  12. Jon Stein and Eli Broverman
  13. Mike Brown Jr.
  14. Matthew Burnett, Tanya Menendez, and Scott Weiner
  15. Brad Burnham, Fred Wilson, Andy Weissman, Albert Wenger
  16. Corey Capasso, Wesley Barrow, and Marc Ferrentino
  17. Alexandra Chong
  18. Alex Crisses, Deven Parekh, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Larry Handen, Michael Triplett, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, Ryan Hinkle
  19. Soraya Darabi
  20. Bill Day
  21. Chad Dickerson
  22. Andy Dunn
  23. Jamyn Edis, Brian Langel
  24. Joe Einhorn
  25. Stuart J. Ellman, James D. Robinson, James Robinson III, Will Porteous, Eric Wiesen
  26. Marissa Evans
  27. Shana Fisher
  28. Cindy Gallop
  29. Nicole Glaros
  30. Bryan Goldberg
  31. Jason Goldberg and Bradford Shellhammer
  32. Geoff Grauer
  33. Jared Grusd
  34. Rachel Haot and Michael Bloomberg
  35. Jared Hecht
  36. Jonathan Hefter
  37. Elliot Hirsch
  38. Lee Hneticka and Calvin Lai
  39. David Hodge
  40. Dom Hoffman, Rus Yusupov, and Colin Kroll
  41. Doug Imbruce
  42. Samantha John, Jocelyn Leavitt
  43. Chet Kanojia, Barry Diller
  44. David Karp
  45. Lauren Kay
  46. Karin Klein
  47. Joshua Kushner and Mario Schlosser
  48. Anastasia Lang and Ryan Heyward
  49. Hunter Lee Soik
  50. Ken Lerer, Ben Lerer, Eric Hippeau, Jordan Cooper
  51. Dan Loeb
  52. Adam Ludwin and Devon Gundry
  53. Susan Lyne
  54. John Maloney
  55. Simon Mansell
  56. Heather Marie
  57. Steve Martocci
  58. Cyrus Massoumi, Oliver Kharraz, Nick Ganju
  59. Matt Meeker, Carley Strife, Henrik Werdelin
  60. Joe Meyer
  61. Patrick Moberg and Paul Murphy
  62. Mahbod Moghadam, Tom Lehman, and Ilan Zechory
  63. Howard Morgan, Chris Fralic, Phin Barnes
  64. Brian O’Kelley
  65. Alexis Ohanian
  66. Jon Oringer
  67. Eli Pariser and Peter Koechley
  68. Jim Payne
  69. Michelle Peluso
  70. Jonah Peretti, Jon Steinberg
  71. Bre Pettis
  72. Amanda Peyton, Joe Lallouz, and Aaron Henshaw
  73. Charles Phillips
  74. Dan Porter
  75. Alex Bedder, Lynn Maharas, Kuan Huang, Paul Murphy, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Annalise Domenighini, and Grant Custer
  76. Elias Roman
  77. Avner Ronen, Idan Cohen, Tom Sella, and Roee Vulkan
  78. Matt Rosenberg, Andy Thompson, and Michael Constantiner
  79. Steve Rosenblatt, Brendan Lewis
  80. Dan Roth
  81. Ryan Rzepecki
  82. Matt Salzberg, Ilia Papas, Matthew Wadiak
  83. Reshma Saujani and Kristen Titus
  84. Brian Schechter and Aaron Schildkrout
  85. Max Schireson and Dwight Merriman
  86. Rachel Sklar, Glynnis MacNicol
  87. Philippe von Borries & Justin Stefano
  88. Bart Stein, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms
  89. Kim Taylor and Cecilia Retelle
  90. David Tisch
  91. Kerry Trainor
  92. Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg
  93. Pierre Valade and Jeremy Le Van
  94. Rytis Vitkauskas, Viktoas Jecikas
  95. Jack Welde
  96. Bridget Williams
  97. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss
  98. Michael Wolf
  99. Jonathan Zabusky
  100. Diego Zambrano

