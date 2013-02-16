We Took The 2013 Range Rover Off-Roading In The Utah Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider
The 2013 Range Rover, the fourth generation of the iconic luxury SUV, is now in dealerships.To show off what the new ride can do, Jaguar Land Rover sent us to southern Utah, where we took a drive through the desert on our way to a rock-covered, sandy, muddy, snowy day of off-road driving.
Our full review of the Range Rover asks the question, “Do you need a car that can climb a rock-strewn mountain and massage your back at the same time?”
If the answer is yes, here’s proof that the 2013 Range Rover, starting at $83,545, is the car for you.
Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.
Its 5-liter engine produces 510 horsepower, good enough to go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. That's impressive for an SUV.
We did some rugged driving, but all in total luxury. The Range Rover's interior is full of high-quality leather and wood.
Jaguar Land Rover cut the number of buttons by 51 per cent, so the controls are easy to use and understand.
The little windscreen that pops up when the sunroof is open looks silly, but it keeps the inside of the car calm and quiet.
One dashboard view shows much much power is going to each wheel, and which is getting the best traction.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.