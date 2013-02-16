We Took The 2013 Range Rover Off-Roading In The Utah Desert

Photo: Alex Davies / Business Insider

The 2013 Range Rover, the fourth generation of the iconic luxury SUV, is now in dealerships.To show off what the new ride can do, Jaguar Land Rover sent us to southern Utah, where we took a drive through the desert on our way to a rock-covered, sandy, muddy, snowy day of off-road driving.



Our full review of the Range Rover asks the question, “Do you need a car that can climb a rock-strewn mountain and massage your back at the same time?”

If the answer is yes, here’s proof that the 2013 Range Rover, starting at $83,545, is the car for you.

Disclosure: Jaguar Land Rover paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Range Rover.

