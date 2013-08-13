Mesmerizing Pictures From The Perseid Meteor Shower

Dina Spector

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked on August 11 and 12 as Earth passed through a stream of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle. During the Perseids, as many as 100 meteors each hour enter Earth’s atmosphere at 100,000 mph and then burn up at a safe distance. Stargazers with a clear view of the night sky captured beautiful pictures from the celestial show.

A Perseid fireball is visible from the McDonald Observatory in west Texas.

PerseidSergio Garcia Rill



A meteor streaks over the North Star in the California skies on Monday, August 12, 2013.

PerseidREUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles photographers point their cameras at the stars during the Perseid meteor shower.

PerseidREUTERS/Gene Blevins

An Aerospace photographer uses his iPhone to take photos of the fireballs on Monday, August 12, 2013.

PerseidREUTERS/Gene Blevins

Stargazers gather in Castaic Lake, California, to watch the Perseid meteor shower in the pre-dawn hours on Monday, August, 12, 2013.

PerseidREUTERS/Gene Blevins

A meteor streaks over Castaic Lake, California, during the early morning.

PerseidREUTERS/Gene Blevins

A streak appears in the sky above a roadside billboard of a Spanish fighting bull in central Spain during the early hours of Monday, Aug. 12, 2013.

PerseidAP Photo/Paul White

A meteor sparks while entering the Earth’s atmosphere behind an olive tree in Central Greece on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013.

Perseid showerAP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.