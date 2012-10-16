Nissan Gave The Pathfinder A Major Makeover For 2013

Alex Davies
nissan pathfinder 2013 review test drive

Photo: Nissan

Last week, Nissan flew me out to California and put me up so I could drive the brand new 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.

I spent an afternoon behind the wheel on the winding, hilly roads of Napa Valley, seeing what the totally restyled vehicle is worth.

Read my full review, and take a look at the photos from my test drive to acquaint yourself with the revamped Pathfinder.

Disclosure: Nissan provided travel and lodging expenses for us to visit San Francisco and drive the 2013 Pathfinder.

First off, a look at the 2012 Pathfinder, last year's version.

The new model is wider and longer. The boxy look and rugged nature are gone.

I was surprised the navigation system didn't use our location to narrow down the selection of destinations.

Other than that, the system works well.

The Around View Monitor patches together images from around the car to provide a 360-degree view.

It made parallel parking a breeze, even in a large car I was unfamiliar with.

A knob in the centre console shifts the car from two-wheel drive to four-wheel drive.

More controls are located to the left of the steering wheel.

I've never seen a larger button for a function used as rarely as resetting the trip odometer.

I never quite figured out what this image of the car represents, but it looks cool.

The seats in the Platinum version are heated and cooled.

To hammer home the family-friendly image, Nissan put car seats in the Pathfinders it provided.

It also highlights how far the second row can slide forward.

Which makes hopping into the back a breeze.

All the rear seats fold down to provide a huge amount of storage space.

A compartment in the trunk holds the Bose subwoofer and provides extra storage space.

18-inch wheels are standard on the Pathfinder; I drove the Platinum version, which has 20-inch wheels.

Now read my full review.

