NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands After Two Weeks Of Training Camp

The two weeks of traditional NFL training camp are over.
Since our pre-training camp power rankings in July, injuries and the emergence of a few key players have shifted the balance of power in the NFL. Three of our top four teams suffered the loss of a significant player to injury, allowing the Houston Texans to shoot to the top.
We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and the biggest preseason stories for each team.
2012 DVOA ranking: 11
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: Rookie DeAndre Hopkins (WR) looks like the impact No. 2 receiver that Houston needs for Andre Johnson to thrive.
2012 DVOA ranking: 4
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: Chris Culliver (CB) tore his ACL and is out for the year.
2012 DVOA ranking: 2
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: Vonn Miller (OLB) might be suspended for four games, and Dan Koppen (C) is out for the year.
2012 DVOA ranking: 8
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: Dennis Pitta (TE), the team's most reliable pass-catching option, is out for the year with a hip injury.
2012 DVOA ranking: 9
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: It sounds like Robert Griffin III (QB) will go into the season without playing a single preseason snap.
2012 DVOA ranking: 5
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Notable training camp news: Eddie Lacy (RB) is large.
2012 DVOA ranking: 3
Consensus Draft grade: C
Notable training camp news: For once, the Patriots' running backs (Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley, LaGarrette Blount) are more impressive than their receivers.
2012 DVOA ranking: 10
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: None.
2012 DVOA ranking: 6
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: Jon Bostic (MLB) could be a nice surprise.
2012 DVOA ranking: 12
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: James Harrison (LB) is the most entertaining part of Hard Knocks, but he hates Hard Knocks.
2012 DVOA ranking: 15
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: Rookie Tavon Austin (WR) is better than advertised.
2012 DVOA ranking: 20
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: The Bucs will wait to give Josh Freeman (QB) an extension, which means he'll have to perform this year to get paid.
2012 DVOA ranking: 14
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Notable training camp news: None.
2012 DVOA ranking: 21
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: Their new uniforms are gross.
2012 DVOA ranking: 7
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: Victor Cruz (WR) got a contract extension, so that distraction is over.
2012 DVOA ranking: 25
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: Their owner sent out a panicked tweet after they got smashed in their first preseason game.
2012 DVOA ranking: 19
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: A lot of people like them as a sleeper, and the improved defence is the big reason why.
2012 DVOA ranking: 13
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: None.
2012 DVOA ranking: 17
Consensus Draft grade: C-
Key additions: People are freaking out over Dez Bryant.
2012 DVOA ranking: 18
Consensus Draft grade: B+
Notable training camp news: There are some small injury issues at running back. It's unclear if they'll linger.
2012 DVOA ranking: 32
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: Coach Andy Reid loves Alex Smith (QB), he wanted to trade for him back when he was in Philly.
2012 DVOA ranking: 23
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: Rookie EJ Manuel (QB) might not start.
2012 DVOA ranking: 29
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: The buzz around Matt Flynn (QB) is mostly positive.
2012 DVOA ranking: 24
Consensus Draft grade: C
Notable training camp news: It seems like Brandon Weeden could win the QB job.
2012 DVOA ranking: 22
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: Philip Rivers (QB) still can't stay upright with a struggling offensive line.
2012 DVOA ranking: 16
Consensus Draft grade: B-
Notable training camp news: The Lions kept the 'dirty team' reputation strong by picking up four personal foul penalties in a preseason game.
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: Rookie Tyrann Mathieu (FS) is the best player on the field.
2012 DVOA ranking: 30
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: Jake Locker (QB) continues to disappoint.
2012 DVOA ranking: 28
Consensus Draft grade: B
Notable training camp news: Two receivers are out for the year with torn ACLs, causing the Eagles to play four tight ends at times in the preseason.
2012 DVOA ranking: 27
Consensus Draft grade: C+
Notable training camp news: Geno Smith has been hobbled by nagging injuries, and has yet to take Mark Sanchez's job.
2012 DVOA ranking: 31
Consensus Draft grade: A-
Notable training camp news: Rookie Luke Joeckel (OT) is really good.
