NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands After Two Weeks Of Training Camp

Tony Manfred
Jj watt nfl power rankingsScott Halleran/Getty Images

The two weeks of traditional NFL training camp are over.

Since our pre-training camp power rankings in July, injuries and the emergence of a few key players have shifted the balance of power in the NFL. Three of our top four teams suffered the loss of a significant player to injury, allowing the Houston Texans to shoot to the top.

We took into consideration NFL Draft grades, DVOA (an advanced stat from Football Outsiders), major free agency moves and the biggest preseason stories for each team.

1. Houston Texans (12-4 last year, previously 4th)

JJ Watt

2012 DVOA ranking: 11

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: Rookie DeAndre Hopkins (WR) looks like the impact No. 2 receiver that Houston needs for Andre Johnson to thrive.

2. San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1 last year, previously 2nd)

Chris Culliver

2012 DVOA ranking: 4

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: Chris Culliver (CB) tore his ACL and is out for the year.

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-5 last year, previously 1st)

Percy Harvin

2012 DVOA ranking: 1

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: Percy Harvin (WR) will miss at least half the season after hip surgery, a massive deal.

4. Denver Broncos (13-3 last year, previously 3rd)

Vonn Miller

2012 DVOA ranking: 2

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: Vonn Miller (OLB) might be suspended for four games, and Dan Koppen (C) is out for the year.

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-6 last year, previously 5th)

Joe Flacco

2012 DVOA ranking: 8

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: Dennis Pitta (TE), the team's most reliable pass-catching option, is out for the year with a hip injury.

6. Washington Redskins (10-6 last year, previously 6th)

Robert Griffin III

2012 DVOA ranking: 9

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: It sounds like Robert Griffin III (QB) will go into the season without playing a single preseason snap.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5 last year, previously 7th)

Clay Matthews

2012 DVOA ranking: 5

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Notable training camp news: Eddie Lacy (RB) is large.

8. New England Patriots (12-4 last year, previously 8th)

Tom Brady

2012 DVOA ranking: 3

Consensus Draft grade: C

Notable training camp news: For once, the Patriots' running backs (Shane Vereen, Stevan Ridley, LaGarrette Blount) are more impressive than their receivers.

9. Atlanta Falcons (13-3 last year, previously 9th)

Matt Ryan

2012 DVOA ranking: 10

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: None.

10. Chicago Bears (10-6 last year, previously 10th)

Jay Cutler

2012 DVOA ranking: 6

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: Jon Bostic (MLB) could be a nice surprise.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6 last year, previously 12th)

AJ Green

2012 DVOA ranking: 12

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: James Harrison (LB) is the most entertaining part of Hard Knocks, but he hates Hard Knocks.

12. St. Louis Rams (7-8-1 last year, previously 14th)

Sam Bradford

2012 DVOA ranking: 15

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: Rookie Tavon Austin (WR) is better than advertised.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9 last year, previously 11th)

Josh Freeman

2012 DVOA ranking: 20

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: The Bucs will wait to give Josh Freeman (QB) an extension, which means he'll have to perform this year to get paid.

14. Minnesota Vikings (10-6 last year, previously 13th)

Adrian Peterson

2012 DVOA ranking: 14

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Notable training camp news: None.

15. Miami Dolphins (7-9 last year, previously 15th)

Ryan Tannehill

2012 DVOA ranking: 21

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: Their new uniforms are gross.

16. New York Giants (9-7 last year, previously 17th)

Ahmad Bradshaw

2012 DVOA ranking: 7

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: Victor Cruz (WR) got a contract extension, so that distraction is over.

17. Indianapolis Colts (11-5 last year, previously 16th)

Andrew Luck

2012 DVOA ranking: 25

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: Their owner sent out a panicked tweet after they got smashed in their first preseason game.

18. New Orleans Saints (7-9 last year, previously 19th)

Drew Brees

2012 DVOA ranking: 19

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: A lot of people like them as a sleeper, and the improved defence is the big reason why.

19. Carolina Panthers (7-9 last year, previously 18th)

Cam Newton

2012 DVOA ranking: 13

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: None.

20. Dallas Cowboys (8-8 last year, previously 20th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 17

Consensus Draft grade: C-

Key additions: People are freaking out over Dez Bryant.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8 last year, previously 20th)

Ben Roethlisberger

2012 DVOA ranking: 18

Consensus Draft grade: B+

Notable training camp news: There are some small injury issues at running back. It's unclear if they'll linger.

22. Kansas City Chiefs (2-14 last year, previously 22nd)

Alex Smith

2012 DVOA ranking: 32

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: Coach Andy Reid loves Alex Smith (QB), he wanted to trade for him back when he was in Philly.

23. Buffalo Bills (6-10 last year, previously 23rd)

EJ Manuel

2012 DVOA ranking: 23

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: Rookie EJ Manuel (QB) might not start.

24. Oakland Raiders (4-12 last year, previously 26th)

Matt Flynn

2012 DVOA ranking: 29

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: The buzz around Matt Flynn (QB) is mostly positive.

25. Cleveland Browns (5-11 last year, previously 24th)

Trent Richardson

2012 DVOA ranking: 24

Consensus Draft grade: C

Notable training camp news: It seems like Brandon Weeden could win the QB job.

26. San Diego Chargers (7-9 last year, previously 25th)

Philip Rivers

2012 DVOA ranking: 22

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: Philip Rivers (QB) still can't stay upright with a struggling offensive line.

27. Detroit Lions (4-12 last year, previously 27th)

Matt Stafford

2012 DVOA ranking: 16

Consensus Draft grade: B-

Notable training camp news: The Lions kept the 'dirty team' reputation strong by picking up four personal foul penalties in a preseason game.

28. Arizona Cardinals (5-11 last year, previously 31st)

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: Rookie Tyrann Mathieu (FS) is the best player on the field.

29. Tennessee Titans (6-10 last year, previously 29th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 30

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: Jake Locker (QB) continues to disappoint.

30. Philadelphia Eagles (4-12 last year, previously 28th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 28

Consensus Draft grade: B

Notable training camp news: Two receivers are out for the year with torn ACLs, causing the Eagles to play four tight ends at times in the preseason.

31. New York Jets (6-10 last year, previously 30th)

2012 DVOA ranking: 27

Consensus Draft grade: C+

Notable training camp news: Geno Smith has been hobbled by nagging injuries, and has yet to take Mark Sanchez's job.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14 last year, previously 32nd)

First-round pick Luke Joeckel

2012 DVOA ranking: 31

Consensus Draft grade: A-

Notable training camp news: Rookie Luke Joeckel (OT) is really good.

The guys who can turn this ranking upside down

