Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New York Auto Show

The New York International Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, and will run until April 7.



We’ll be on the scene for the press preview days Wednesday and Thursday, checking out all the new rides and reporting the best back to you.

There’s a lot to see this year, from new luxury offerings (like the Audi A3 and Range Rover Sport) to fire-breathing muscle cars (including a 1,200 horsepower Shelby), to the new Corvette convertible, just in time for the warm weather.

So if you’re in the area or headed to the Big Apple for the show, here’s what you don’t want to miss:

15 New Cars We Can’t Wait To See At The New York Auto Show

The Latest Shelby Muscle Car Is More Powerful Than Any Ferrari

Here’s The High-Performance Version Of Mercedes-Benz’s Sleek New Sedan

The New Dodge Viper Is Built To Be A Beast On The Track

Here’s A First Look At The All-New Range Rover Sport

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.