The NBA Playoff Match-Ups Are Set — Here Are All The Dates And Times

The Lakers beat the Rockets to clinch a playoff spot in the final game of the season last night, eliminating the Jazz in the process.



The playoff match-ups are now set.

Here are all eight of them with dates and times:

Miami Heat (1) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8)

Game 1: Sunday at 7 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Tuesday April 23 at 7:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 3: Thursday April 25 at 7 p.m, TNT

Game 4: Sunday April 28 at 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 5: Tuesday April 30

Game 6: Thursday May 2

Game 7: Saturday May 4

New York Knicks (2) vs. Boston Celtics (7)

Game 1: Saturday at 3 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Tuesday April 23 at 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday April 26 at 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sunday April 28 at 1 p.m., ABC

Game 5: Wednesday May 1

Game 6: Friday May 3

Game 7: Sunday May 5

Indiana Pacers (3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6)

Game 1: Sunday at 1 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wednesday April 24 at 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Game 3: Saturday April 27 at 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Monday April 29, TBD, ESPN

Game 5: Wednesday May 1

Game 6: Friday May 3

Game 7: Sunday May 5

Brooklyn Nets (4) vs. Chicago Bulls (5)

Game 1: Saturday at 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Monday April 22 at 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thursday April 25 at 8:30 p.m., NBA TV

Game 4: Saturday April 27 at 2 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Monday April 29

Game 6: Thursday May 2

Game 7: Saturday May 4

Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs. Houston Rockets (8)

Game 1: Sunday at 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 2: Wednesday April 24 at 7 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Saturday April 27 at 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Monday April 29

Game 5: Wednesday May 1

Game 6: Friday May 3

Game 7: Sunday May 5

San Antonio Spurs (2) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7)

Game 1: Sunday at 3:30 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Wednesday April 24 at 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday April 26 at 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Sunday April 28 at 7 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday April 30

Game 6: Thursday May 2

Game 7: Saturday May 4

Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Golden State Warriors (6)

Game 1: Saturday at 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday April 23 at 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Friday April 26 at 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Sunday April 28 at 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday April 30

Game 6: Thursday May 2

Game 7: Saturday May 4

Los Angeles Clippers (4) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (5)

Game 1: Saturday at 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Monday April 22 at 10:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Thursday April 25 at 9:30 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Saturday April 27 at 4:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Tuesday April 30

Game 6: Friday May 3

Game 7: Sunday May 5

