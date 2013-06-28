This Is The Worst NBA Draft In More Than A Decade

Victor Oladipo is the one sure thing

The NBA Draft is tonight,



and it could be a disaster.The general consensus is that this is perhaps the worst draft since 2000.

The top 5 picks in that draft were Kenyon Martin, Stromile Swift, Darius Miles, Marcus Fizer, and Mike Miller.

The consensus No. 1 pick in this draft — Nerlens Noel — has all kinds of question marks:

There are all sorts of rumours that he has bad people around him

He’s coming off an ACL injury

He has no offensive game

He’s skinny, and doesn’t appear to have a body that will get significantly bigger

The rest of the top 10 is looking bleak as well.

ESPN’s draft guru Chad Ford put all the prospects into tiers last week, and he left Tier 1 (projected superstars) and Tier 2 (projected All-Stars) completely empty. Yikes:

The one player that everyone seems to love is Victor Oladipo. But he is considered more of a Kawhi Leonard-type role player than a primary scorer.

Kawhi Leonard is a great player. But if he’s the best player in an entire NBA Draft, that’s a pretty terrible draft.

The other top picks have question marks as well: Alex Len (can’t rebound), Ben McLemore (can’t beat anyone off the dribble), Otto Porter Jr. (can’t shoot), are all far from sure things, and these are the guys who are going to get picked in the top six.

Luckily, next year’s draft is supposed to be stacked. But tonight could be a disaster.

