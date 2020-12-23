WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 14 players teams are kicking themselves for taking before Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2013 NBA draft

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was somewhat of a mystery when the Milwaukee Bucks took him with the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

Antetokounmpo is now hands-down the best player from the draft and one of the best players in the NBA.

Here’s a look at the 14 players taken before him and where they are today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the great NBA draft “what-if”s.

When he was taken 15th over by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2013 draft, he was considered a bit of a mystery â€” a long, versatile, under-scouted forward.

Years later, Antetokounmpo is hands-down the best player from the class and one of the best players in the entire league. He is the two-time reigning MVP and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019-20.

Here’s a look at the 14 players that were drafted before him and where they are today:

Craig Ruttle/AP Images Anthony Bennett at the 2013 draft..

1. Anthony Bennett â€” Cleveland Cavaliers

Years in the NBA: 4

Career stats: 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, .5 assists

Where he is today: Bennett never caught on in the NBA, playing just one season for the Cavs, then playing for three teams over three years. He last played in the G League in 2018-19.

2. Victor Oladipo â€” Orlando Magic

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals

Where he is today: Oladipo has bounced around a bit, playing for the Magic, Thunder, and now the Indiana Pacers, where he has had success. He’s made two All-Star teams in Indiana.

3. Otto Porter Jr. â€” Washington Wizards

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 11.06.2 reb points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Where here is today: After five seasons with the Wizards, Porter was traded to the Bulls, where he still is today. He is in the final year of a $US100 million contract.

Kelvin Kuo/AP Images Cody Zeller during the 2019-20 season.

4. Cody Zeller â€” Charlotte Hornets

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists

Where he is today: Zeller has spent all seven years of his career with the Hornets. He averaged a career-high 11 points per game in 2019-20.

5. Alex Len â€” Phoenix Suns

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, .8 assists

Where he is today: Len has bounced around a bit, playing for the Hawks and Kings the last two seasons. He signed with the Toronto Raptors in free agency this offseason.

6. Nerlens Noel â€” New Orleans Hornets, traded to Philadelphia 76ers

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks

Where he is today: Noel has bounced around the NBA, playing for four teams in the last five teams. He joined the Knicks this offseason.

7. Ben McLemore â€” Sacramento Kings

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Where he is today: McLemore spent five seasons with the Kings. He is now on his second season with the Rockets.

Jeff Chiu/AP Images Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the 2019-20 season.

8. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope â€” Detroit Pistons

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists

Where he is today: Caldwell-Pope has been with the Lakers for the last three seasons. After winning a championship with the Lakers last season, he re-signed with the team for 3 years, $US39 million.

9. Trey Burke â€” Minnesota Timberwolves, traded to Utah Jazz

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 10.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Where he is today: Burke is back with the Mavericks this season after playing for the 76ers, Knicks, and Wizards over the last four seasons.

10. C.J. McCollum â€” Portland Trail Blazers

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists

Where he is today: McCollum has become a centrepiece for the Blazers. He has averaged over 20 points per game over his past five seasons.

Eric Gay/AP Images Michael Carter-Williams during a February 2020 game.

11. Michael Carter-Williams â€” Philadelphia 76ers

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists

Where he is today:Carter-Williams won Rookie of the Year in 2013-14, but has not reached those highs since. He is now with the Orlando Magic where he has played well as a backup guard.

12. Steven Adams â€” Oklahoma City Thunder

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 9.8 rebounds, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Where he is today: Adams has been the starting centre for the Thunder, but changed teams this season, getting traded to the Pelicans.

13. Kelly Olynyk â€” Dallas Mavericks, traded to Boston Celtics

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Where he is today: Olynyk has been with the Heat since 2017. He averaged 8 points per game, mostly off the bench, during the 2019-20 season.

14. Shabazz Muhammad â€” Utah Jazz, traded to Minnesota Timberwolves

Years in the NBA: 5

Career stats: 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, .5 assists

Where he is today: Muhammad last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season. He has played in China the last two seasons.

Nell Redmond/AP Images

15. Giannis Antetokounmpo â€” Milwaukee Bucks

Years in the NBA: 7

Career stats: 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists

Where he is today: Antetokounmpo went from under-scouted Greek mystery to one of the most dominant players in the NBA. He realised his massive potential and has averaged over 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists per game the last three seasons while winning MVP twice and Defensive Player of the Year.

