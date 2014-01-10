This Map Shows Which States Americans Are Moving To And Leaving

United Van Lines recently published its inbound and outbound moving data for the U.S. (This is different from the map from Atlas Van Lines we published last week, which actually shows slightly different data).

Seth Kadish at Vizual Statistix has compiled the data into a spectacular map that captures the migration flows.

It looks at which states had the greatest share of inbound moves as a per cent of total moves.

The winners: Oregon and the Carolinas.

The losers: New Jersey, Illinois, and New York

Check it out:

United moving mapVizual Statistix

