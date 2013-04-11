30 Wildly Popular Movies That Are Getting Sequels This Year

Hollywood has proven one thing: When in doubt, go back to the source. Studios are churning out sequels, remakes, and reboots in record numbers every year.
2013 will see over 30 such movies and many are sure to top the year-end box office standings. Here are the franchise films you have to look forward to for the rest of the year.
Release Date: April 5th
Type: Remake
Directed by: Fede Alvarez
Starring: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Jessica Lucas, Lou Taylor Pucci
The remake has the blessing of the original director, Sam Raimi, who's onboard as a producer and the script was helped along by Diablo Cody ('Jennifer's Body').
Release Date: April 12
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee
Starring: Simon Rex, Ashley Tisdale, Charlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan, Mike Tyson
Tisdale replaces Anna Faris but co-writer David Zucker should keep the trademark goofiness intact.
Release date: May 3
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Shane Black
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Kingsley, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce
Based on the 'Extremis' storyline and featuring Kingsley as The Mandarin, IM3 is the darkest instalment of the franchise yet.
Release date: May 10
Type: Remake
Directed by: Baz Luhrmann
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Joel Edgerton
The sixth film version of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel will be its most glamorous, thanks to Luhrmann, who never saw a stage that didn't need more glitter.
Release date: May 17
Type: Sequel
Directed by: J.J. Abrams
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve
Khan or no Khan? That is the question. Cumberbatch plays the new villain in Abrams' sequel, but his identity has been kept under tight wraps.
Release date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Justin Lin
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez
Rich, but unable to come home, Dom, Brian, and co. make a deal with Luke (Johnson) to take down a group of mercenaries.
Release Date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Todd Phillips
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy, Heather Graham, John Goodman, Justin Bartha
The final Hangover film moves to Tijuana and features more Jeong and the return of some of the original cast members.
Release date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Richard Linklater
Starring: Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke
Takes place nine years after Before Sunset and finds Jesse and Celine as parents to twins and living in Paris.
Release date: June 7
Type: Remake
Directed by: Joss Whedon
Starring: Alexis Denisof, Amy Acker, Fran Kranz, Jillian Morgese
Shakespeare's classic is reimagined by Whedon who wrote and directed this modern retelling.
Release date: June 14
Type: Reboot
Directed by: Zack Snyder
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne
Producer Christopher Nolan paved the way for superhero flicks grounded in reality with his Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel was made in that image. Hopes are high.
Release date: June 21
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dan Scanlon
Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren
The monsters are back and this time in college and in a fraternity.
Release date: July 5
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
Starring: Steve Carrell, Al Pacino, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove
The Despicable sequel finds Gru battling an evil menace named Eduardo (Pacino).
Release date: July 12
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dennis Dugan
Starring: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Andy Samberg, Shaquille O'Neal
Sandler and the family move back to his childhood town.
Release date: July 19
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dean Parisot
Starring: Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Mary-Louise Parker
The all-star cast returns with some new faces to fight an enemy called The Frog who poisons people with frog venom.
Release date: July 26
Type: Reboot
Directed by: James Mangold
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Will Yun Lee, Famke Janssen, Tao Okamoto
The sixth instalment in the X-Men series follows the Chris Claremont, Frank Miller Wolverine storyline that finds Logan in Japan battling ninjas while trying to win back his love.
Release date: August 2
Type: Prequel
Directed by: Noam Murro
Starring: Eva Green, Sullivan Stapleton, Rodrigo Santoro, Lena Headey
300 director Zack Snyder was too busy with Man of Steel to lead this second 300 movie, which focuses on new characters and reveals the origin of Xerxes.
Release date: August 2
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Raja Gosnell
Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays, Katy Perry, Hank Azaria
The Smurfs must save Smurfette from Gargamel and they team up with some very smurfy humans to do it.
Release date: August 16
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Jeff Wadlow
Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jim Carrey, Christopher Mintz-Plasse
Inspired by Kick-arse, more heroes emerge and Hit-Girl retires, but probably not for long as The Mother F***er (Mintz-Plasse) builds his army.
Release date: August 16
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Thor Freudenthal
Starring: Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Nathan Filion
Sea of Monsters continues the story of Jackson and friends as they search for the Golden Fleece.
Release date: September 6
Type: Sequel
Directed by: David Twohy
Starring: Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackoff, Jordi Molla
In the third Riddick film, he's abandoned on a dangerous planet and becomes more powerful than ever before setting out on a mission of vengeance.
Release date: September 13
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez
Starring: Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega, Sophia Vergara, Lady Gaga, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlie Sheen, Zoe Saldana, Amber Heard
Sheen plays the POTUS who recruits Machete to stop a warmongering billionaire.
Release date: September 27
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn
Starring: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Neil Patrick Harris
Although its not based on the book's follow-up, the premise is fun as the food satellite reawakens, raining food beasts down on Earth.
Release date: October 4
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez
Starring: Josh Brolin, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Piven, Christopher Meloni, Eva Green
Another episodic plot follows Brolin, Rourke, Alba, and Gordon-Levitt in separate, but related, stories.
Release date: October 11
Type: Remake
Directed by: Spike Lee
Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Sharlto Copley
Steven Spielberg was originally set to direct this American version of the 2003 South Korean classic, but Lee took over and has his work cut out for him.
Release date: October 18
Type: Remake
Directed by: Kimberly Peirce
Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore, Judy Greer, Ansel Elgort
Another remake of a classic, the 2013 Carrie at least has the talented Peirce at the helm and we can't wait to see Moore as Carrie's insane mother.
Release date: November 8
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Alan Taylor
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Christopher Eccleston, Idris Elba, Chris O'Dowd, Kat Dennings
Set a year after The Avengers, Thor must battle an enemy older than the universe and as powerful as anything he's ever faced.
Release date: November 22
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Sam Claflin, Donald Sutherland
Katniss and Peeta's victory has sparked rebellion amongst the districts and they learn they must compete in another Hunger Games, called The Quarter Quell.
Release date: December 13
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Peter Jackson
Starring: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Lee Pace
Bilbo and the dwarves continue their journey out of the Misty Mountains and into the dragon's lair to get their gold.
Release date: December 20
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Adam McKay
Starring: Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, Harrison Ford, John C. Reilly, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden
Details are sparse but it looks like Ron now has a son, the story is set in New York, and Wiig will play Brick's (Carell) love interest.
Release date: December 27
Type: Remake
Directed by: Ben Stiller
Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Patton Oswalt, Shirley MacLaine, Kathryn Hahn, Sean Penn (rumoured)
A passion project for Stiller who must love the 1947 original to remake it now. He plays a day dreamer who embarks on a real adventure.
