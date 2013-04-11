30 Wildly Popular Movies That Are Getting Sequels This Year

Ron Burgundy returns to screens in December.

Hollywood has proven one thing: When in doubt, go back to the source. Studios are churning out sequels, remakes, and reboots in record numbers every year.



2013 will see over 30 such movies and many are sure to top the year-end box office standings. Here are the franchise films you have to look forward to for the rest of the year.

