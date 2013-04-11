30 Wildly Popular Movies That Are Getting Sequels This Year

anchorman the legend continues will ferrellRon Burgundy returns to screens in December.

Hollywood has proven one thing: When in doubt, go back to the source. Studios are churning out sequels, remakes, and reboots in record numbers every year.

2013 will see over 30 such movies and many are sure to top the year-end box office standings. Here are the franchise films you have to look forward to for the rest of the year.

'Evil Dead'

Release Date: April 5th
Type: Remake
Directed by: Fede Alvarez
Starring: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Jessica Lucas, Lou Taylor Pucci

The remake has the blessing of the original director, Sam Raimi, who's onboard as a producer and the script was helped along by Diablo Cody ('Jennifer's Body').

'Scary Movie 5'

Release Date: April 12
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Malcolm D. Lee
Starring: Simon Rex, Ashley Tisdale, Charlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan, Mike Tyson

Tisdale replaces Anna Faris but co-writer David Zucker should keep the trademark goofiness intact.

'Iron Man 3'

Release date: May 3
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Shane Black
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Kingsley, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce

Based on the 'Extremis' storyline and featuring Kingsley as The Mandarin, IM3 is the darkest instalment of the franchise yet.

'The Great Gatsby'

Release date: May 10
Type: Remake
Directed by: Baz Luhrmann
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Joel Edgerton

The sixth film version of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel will be its most glamorous, thanks to Luhrmann, who never saw a stage that didn't need more glitter.

'Star Trek Into Darkness'

Release date: May 17
Type: Sequel
Directed by: J.J. Abrams
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve

Khan or no Khan? That is the question. Cumberbatch plays the new villain in Abrams' sequel, but his identity has been kept under tight wraps.

'Fast & Furious 6'

Release date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Justin Lin
Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez

Rich, but unable to come home, Dom, Brian, and co. make a deal with Luke (Johnson) to take down a group of mercenaries.

'The Hangover 3'

Release Date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Todd Phillips
Starring: Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Ken Jeong, Melissa McCarthy, Heather Graham, John Goodman, Justin Bartha

The final Hangover film moves to Tijuana and features more Jeong and the return of some of the original cast members.

'Before Midnight'

Release date: May 24
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Richard Linklater
Starring: Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke

Takes place nine years after Before Sunset and finds Jesse and Celine as parents to twins and living in Paris.

'Much Ado About Nothing'

Release date: June 7
Type: Remake
Directed by: Joss Whedon
Starring: Alexis Denisof, Amy Acker, Fran Kranz, Jillian Morgese

Shakespeare's classic is reimagined by Whedon who wrote and directed this modern retelling.

'Man of Steel'

Release date: June 14
Type: Reboot
Directed by: Zack Snyder
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne

Producer Christopher Nolan paved the way for superhero flicks grounded in reality with his Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel was made in that image. Hopes are high.

'Monsters University'

Release date: June 21
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dan Scanlon
Starring: Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Helen Mirren

The monsters are back and this time in college and in a fraternity.

'Despicable Me 2'

Release date: July 5
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud
Starring: Steve Carrell, Al Pacino, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove

The Despicable sequel finds Gru battling an evil menace named Eduardo (Pacino).

'Grown Ups 2'

Release date: July 12
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dennis Dugan
Starring: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Taylor Lautner, Salma Hayek, Maria Bello, Andy Samberg, Shaquille O'Neal

Sandler and the family move back to his childhood town.

'RED 2'

Release date: July 19
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Dean Parisot
Starring: Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, John Malkovich, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins, Mary-Louise Parker

The all-star cast returns with some new faces to fight an enemy called The Frog who poisons people with frog venom.

'The Wolverine'

Release date: July 26
Type: Reboot
Directed by: James Mangold
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Will Yun Lee, Famke Janssen, Tao Okamoto

The sixth instalment in the X-Men series follows the Chris Claremont, Frank Miller Wolverine storyline that finds Logan in Japan battling ninjas while trying to win back his love.

'300: Rise of an Empire'

Release date: August 2
Type: Prequel
Directed by: Noam Murro
Starring: Eva Green, Sullivan Stapleton, Rodrigo Santoro, Lena Headey

300 director Zack Snyder was too busy with Man of Steel to lead this second 300 movie, which focuses on new characters and reveals the origin of Xerxes.

'The Smurfs 2'

Release date: August 2
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Raja Gosnell
Starring: Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays, Katy Perry, Hank Azaria

The Smurfs must save Smurfette from Gargamel and they team up with some very smurfy humans to do it.

'Kick-arse 2'

Release date: August 16
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Jeff Wadlow
Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jim Carrey, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Inspired by Kick-arse, more heroes emerge and Hit-Girl retires, but probably not for long as The Mother F***er (Mintz-Plasse) builds his army.

'Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters'

Release date: August 16
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Thor Freudenthal
Starring: Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Nathan Filion

Sea of Monsters continues the story of Jackson and friends as they search for the Golden Fleece.

'Riddick'

Release date: September 6
Type: Sequel
Directed by: David Twohy
Starring: Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackoff, Jordi Molla

In the third Riddick film, he's abandoned on a dangerous planet and becomes more powerful than ever before setting out on a mission of vengeance.

'Machete Kills'

Release date: September 13
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Robert Rodriguez
Starring: Danny Trejo, Mel Gibson, Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega, Sophia Vergara, Lady Gaga, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlie Sheen, Zoe Saldana, Amber Heard

Sheen plays the POTUS who recruits Machete to stop a warmongering billionaire.

'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2'

Release date: September 27
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn
Starring: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Neil Patrick Harris

Although its not based on the book's follow-up, the premise is fun as the food satellite reawakens, raining food beasts down on Earth.

'Sin City: A Dame to Kill For'

Release date: October 4
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez
Starring: Josh Brolin, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Piven, Christopher Meloni, Eva Green

Another episodic plot follows Brolin, Rourke, Alba, and Gordon-Levitt in separate, but related, stories.

'Oldboy'

Release date: October 11
Type: Remake
Directed by: Spike Lee
Starring: Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Sharlto Copley

Steven Spielberg was originally set to direct this American version of the 2003 South Korean classic, but Lee took over and has his work cut out for him.

'Carrie'

Release date: October 18
Type: Remake
Directed by: Kimberly Peirce
Starring: Chloe Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore, Judy Greer, Ansel Elgort

Another remake of a classic, the 2013 Carrie at least has the talented Peirce at the helm and we can't wait to see Moore as Carrie's insane mother.

'Thor: The Dark World'

Release date: November 8
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Alan Taylor
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Christopher Eccleston, Idris Elba, Chris O'Dowd, Kat Dennings

Set a year after The Avengers, Thor must battle an enemy older than the universe and as powerful as anything he's ever faced.

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Release date: November 22
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Sam Claflin, Donald Sutherland

Katniss and Peeta's victory has sparked rebellion amongst the districts and they learn they must compete in another Hunger Games, called The Quarter Quell.

'The Hobbit: THe Desolation of Smaug'

Release date: December 13
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Peter Jackson
Starring: Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Lee Pace

Bilbo and the dwarves continue their journey out of the Misty Mountains and into the dragon's lair to get their gold.

'Anchorman: The Legend Continues'

Release date: December 20
Type: Sequel
Directed by: Adam McKay
Starring: Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, Christina Applegate, Harrison Ford, John C. Reilly, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden

Details are sparse but it looks like Ron now has a son, the story is set in New York, and Wiig will play Brick's (Carell) love interest.

'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty'

Release date: December 27
Type: Remake
Directed by: Ben Stiller
Starring: Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig, Adam Scott, Patton Oswalt, Shirley MacLaine, Kathryn Hahn, Sean Penn (rumoured)

A passion project for Stiller who must love the 1947 original to remake it now. He plays a day dreamer who embarks on a real adventure.

