The Cheapest Ticket Left For Round One Of The Masters Is Going For $2,075

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

You still have time to buy a last-minute ticket to the Masters, but it’ll cost you four figures.



Here’s a breakdown of what’s left on Stubhub. These are the cheapest available as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday:

Thursday pass: $2,070

Friday pass: $2,500

Thursday and Friday pass: $5,299

Saturday and Sunday pass: $4,999

Sunday pass: $2,500

Four-day pass: $9,775

Masters tickets are notoriously difficult to acquire because almost nobody sells them on the secondary market.

While there will be hundreds and hundreds of NBA Playoff tickets available on Stubhub the day before the game, there are only 27 four-day Masters grounds passes for sale right now and most are listed for $10,000+.

SeatGeek estimated last year that only 60-80 multi-day tickets changed hands on the secondary market.

