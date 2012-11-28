10 Private Tech Companies Investors Want To See IPO

2013 could be a comeback year for tech IPOs, for the simple reason of demand and supply.Stock markets are ruled by equal parts fear and greed.



In the tech sector, fear ruled for a decade after the dotcom bust. Investors, with memories of portfolios ruined in the Nasdaq crash, feared buying early-stage tech stocks, while entrepreneurs, facing burdensome new regulations and sceptical markets, feared selling pieces of their company to them.

The fortunes made trading privately held shares have welcomed greed back. Speculators have watched with envy as well-connected Silicon Valley insiders and founders have kept this trade largely to themselves. Secondary markets like SecondMarket and SharesPost have given only limited access.

Investors have been burned by Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga. But things are getting better: 9 of the 10 venture-backed companies that went public in the third quarter traded above their offering price, Thomson Reuters recently noted.

So who’s next? We went with a simple measure of demand: SecondMarket lets investors add private companies to a “watch list,” and it publishes the number of watchers each company has attracted. We’ve also added our thoughts on the likelihood that their IPO wishes will come true.

