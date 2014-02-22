Hedge Funds Got Totally Smoked In 2013

The S&P 500 returned 32.4% in 2013, which proved a tough benchmark to beat.

According to data from Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider, the average core large cap mutual fund came close returnin 31.6% in 2013.

But hedge funds only returned a measly 9.8% on average in 2013.

Much of this underperformance can be blamed on short positions in these funds. In fact, a basket of hedge funds’ “Very Important” long positions returned a whopping 41%.

Check out the distribution of hedge fund performance from Goldman Sachs:

