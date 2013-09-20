18 Teens Who Are Doing Incredible Things At The Google Science Fair

Nineteen incredibly intelligent teenagers will gather this weekend at the Google Headquarters to present their projects at the annual

Google Science Fair.

These kids were chosen from a pool of 90 semi-finalists from all over the world in June. The finalists’ projects include everything from cancer detection to environmental protection.

On September 23, one winner will be named by an international panel of esteemed scientists.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a 10-day trip to the Galapagos Islands with National Geographic Expeditions, $US50,000 in scholarship funding and more.

