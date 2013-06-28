Here Are This Years Google Science Fair Finalists

Google Science Fair

Google just announced this year’s 15 finalists in the Google Science Fair. Projects include everything from cancer detection to environmental protection.



These kids are chosen from a pool of 90 semi-finalists. Five projects are chosen in each age group from all over the world — Canada, USA, Russia, Singapore, India, Greece, Turkey and Australia.

On September 23 the finalists will present their projects to an international panel of esteemed scientists for judging. The Grand Prize winner will receive a 10-day trip to the Galapagos Islands with National Geographic Expeditions, $50,000 in scholarship funding and more.

