17 Cars We Can't Wait To See At The World's Biggest Auto Show

Kia The Kia Niro will be on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show this week.

The Frankfurt Motor Show — the world’s biggest car expo — is kicking off this week, and the world’s automakers are headed to Germany with 159 world premieres.

With the unusual, possibly lost in translation slogan “the world’s most automobile show,” the 65th edition of the International Motor Show is playing host to new rides from Europe, the United States, and Asia.

From all the new cars that will be on display, we’ve picked out the 17 most exciting, including a sexy new Bugatti and a powerful hybrid concept that could save Peugeot.

Perhaps Smart has realised that a two-seat car just isn't very useful: It's created the fourjoy concept for Frankfurt, its first four-seat ride. And it's electric. The CLA 45 AMG Racing Series concept is made largely from carbon fibre, and Mercedes-Benz will actually put it into production 'if demand is high enough.' This one's a mouthful: the Maserati Quattroporte Ermenegildo Zegna Limited Edition concept car should go into production in 2014, with a new colour scheme, materials, and finish. For the family types, Volkswagen has built the Golf Sportsvan Concept as the successor to its Golf Plus. It seats five. One of the sharper looking cars on display this week is the LF-NX Crossover Concept. Lexus says it 'explores the potential for a compact crossover within the Lexus model range.' It's likely the automaker will smooth out those lines a bit before any mass production. Infiniti's Q30 'deliberately challenges categorization,' meaning it's unusually shaped. It's part of Infiniti's push for young buyers looking for a premium car. 2014 could be a make or break year struggling French automakers. Peugeot's betting on the 308 R Concept, a sporty hatchback that will offer an impressive 270 brake horsepower. Hopefully some of that character will make it into the next 308 production car. Citroen is bringing the questionably-named Cactus concept. The low-slung ride will get a huge 94 miles per gallon, and comes with unusual 'Airbumps' -- those things that are 'covered with a soft skin featuring air capsules that protect the body of the car.' Renault is being more coy with its Frankfurt product, releasing only one photo of a yet-to-be-named car. In a grandiose move, the automaker says the new ride will be its 'latest opus.' Bugatti has been busy all year rolling out one special edition after another, but we're not complaining. The latest is the 'Jean Bugatti' Legend, named for the man who took over the automaker from his father in 1936, and died three years later in a car crash. The latest from Audi is the topless A3 Cabriolet, with bigger wheels and more cabin space thanks to a longer body. No word yet if it will come to American shores. (Source: Motor Authority) The German luxury brand is also bringing some power to Frankfurt. It's the 30th birthday of the 'legendary' Sport quattro, and it's back as a plug-in hybrid edition. The award for 'most likely to be driven by Batman' goes to Kia's Niro concept. The automaker says the 'dramatic' car 'hints at a possible B-segment contender ready to take on the urban environment.' For an update on the three-door Yaris, Toyota brought in tech from its TS030 racing prototype. This Yaris is a hybrid with a lot of power -- try 300 horsepower. Specialist sport car maker Caterham is bringing the prototype version of its new Seven 165. The ride, which lacks a roof, will hit the market for €25,000 ($33,000). The latest addition to the Bentley family is the GT V8 S. It will come as a coupe and as a convertible, and its powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine that will pump out 521 brake horsepower. Jaguar is breaking the mould for Frankfurt, with its first ever crossover concept (usually, the brand sticks to sedans). Meet the C-X17. Now see another new way to get around. DON'T MISS: This Huge Zeppelin Could Revolutionise The Shipping Industry >



