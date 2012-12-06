We Had A Ton Of Fun Driving The Oddball 2013 Ford Fiesta Around Los Angeles

Photo: Alex Davies

Last week, we traveled to California for the Los Angeles Auto Show and to drive the 2013 1.0-Liter Ford Fiesta, which is making its entry into the North American market.With the Fiesta, Ford is going after young, first-time car buyers. It is the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid car sold in North America, thanks to the EcoBoost engine Ford has already put under more than 500,000 hoods.



The 1.0-liter Fiesta, set to hit the US market in the second half of 2013, is made to target young buyers who love to drive. In a nearly unheard of move in the American car market, Ford is not offering an automatic transmission. It is a risky move that limits sales to buyers who can drive a stick shift.

(Of course, the other Fiestas will come as automatics. “We haven’t gone completely crazy,” one Ford rep told us.)

To prove how much fun driving the Fiesta 1.0-Liter can be, Ford set up a route through the mountains and canyons outside Los Angeles, with a stop at a track to do some competitive driving.

Because we drove European models, we cannot speak to the car’s interior or various features. But we can definitely say we had a lot of fun.

Disclosure: Ford paid for our travel and lodging expenses to drive the Fiesta and attend the Los Angeles Auto Show.

