16 Awesome Photos From The Tremendous Dubai Airshow

Alex Davies
Dubai Air Show 2013 al fursan flight demonstrationREUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

For four days last week, the aviation world’s attention turned to the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the biannual Dubai Airshow.

This year’s show was a smashing success, as airlines ordered over $US206 billion worth of new planes — more than at any air show in history.

From demonstrations by flying aerobatics teams to a sandstorm that sent people running for cover, here are 16 of the best moments from the 2013 show.

More than 60,000 and 1,000 exhibitors from 50 countries were at the show.

There was a bagpipe band on hand to mark big occasions.

A sandstorm sent everyone running for cover.

Airline officials spent their time touring the new planes on display.

Al Fursan, the flying aerobatics team of the United Arab Emirates Air Force, performed.

They shared the spotlight with an Emirates jet.

And took a moment to pose for a photo alongside one of their jets.

Other pilots spent some time at the show as well.

As did soldiers.

An exhibitor showed off the enormous bullets used in a portable automated gun system, designed for use in cargo aircraft.

Attendees checked out futuristic plane models.

One woman posed for a photo with a military helicopter.

More than 1,700 members of the media attended. They spent plenty of time holed up in the press room, knocking out stories.

There was a lot to cover -- Bombardier took orders and commitments for up to 38 planes, worth $US2 billion.

Airbus ended an A380 order dry spell when Emirates purchased 50 of the jets, worth $US20.2 billion.

That paled in comparison to what Boeing took home. Here, CEO Jim McNerney poses with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after Emirates ordered 150 new 777X jets, worth $US76 billion.

