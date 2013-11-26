16 Awesome Photos From The Tremendous Dubai Airshow

For four days last week, the aviation world’s attention turned to the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the biannual Dubai Airshow.
This year’s show was a smashing success, as airlines ordered over $US206 billion worth of new planes — more than at any air show in history.
From demonstrations by flying aerobatics teams to a sandstorm that sent people running for cover, here are 16 of the best moments from the 2013 show.
An exhibitor showed off the enormous bullets used in a portable automated gun system, designed for use in cargo aircraft.
More than 1,700 members of the media attended. They spent plenty of time holed up in the press room, knocking out stories.
There was a lot to cover -- Bombardier took orders and commitments for up to 38 planes, worth $US2 billion.
That paled in comparison to what Boeing took home. Here, CEO Jim McNerney poses with UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after Emirates ordered 150 new 777X jets, worth $US76 billion.
