26 Pictures Of Low-Income Entrepreneurs Who Work Extremely Hard

The shoemaker in Turkey, the potato seller in Vietnam, and the weaver in Bolivia are among the billions of low-income entrepreneurs who make the world go round. They are also the type of people who can benefit significantly from microfinance.

Every year, the Consultative Group To Assist The Poor (or CGAP)hosts a photo contest asking entrants to submit photos based around the idea of microfinance.The purpose of the contest is to give amateur and professional photographers a chance to show the different ways that poor households manage their financial lives and make their lives better through financial inclusion.

“Photos of society and social inequality can help eliminate poverty by creating social awareness,” explained Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, the 2010 CGAP Photo contest winner and a judge on this year’s panel.

Housed at the World Bank, CGAP is an advocacy group that works with development agencies, foundations, and national governments to advance the lives of the poor by improving their access to finance.

