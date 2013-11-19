26 Pictures Of Low-Income Entrepreneurs Who Work Extremely Hard

The shoemaker in Turkey, the potato seller in Vietnam, and the weaver in Bolivia are among the billions of low-income entrepreneurs who make the world go round. They are also the type of people who can benefit significantly from microfinance.
Every year, the Consultative Group To Assist The Poor (or CGAP)hosts a photo contest asking entrants to submit photos based around the idea of microfinance.The purpose of the contest is to give amateur and professional photographers a chance to show the different ways that poor households manage their financial lives and make their lives better through financial inclusion.
“Photos of society and social inequality can help eliminate poverty by creating social awareness,” explained Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, the 2010 CGAP Photo contest winner and a judge on this year’s panel.
Housed at the World Bank, CGAP is an advocacy group that works with development agencies, foundations, and national governments to advance the lives of the poor by improving their access to finance.
In Bangladesh, selling papers is a common form of self-employment. Because there is so much competition, the sellers must come up with unique ways to market their wares. This is the second place winner.
This Egyptian woman financed her painting and embroidery business through a microloan. The photo won the 'people's choice' vote.
In Tanzania, because of the high prices and low quality of imported Chinese tires, there is a high demand for rerubbering tires.
This woman is spinning wool for clothes which are sold in tourist shops to provide income for the housing of the elderly in La Paz, Bolivia.
This Indian man operates a small printing business that earns him sufficient money to support his family.
This Ugandan woman is on the way to a weekly meeting with other members of a community-managed savings group.
This Vietnamese man tends to his fishing nets in the morning and sells his catch at the local markets in the afternoon.
After joining a World Concern savings group, this Sudanese man was able to open his own dried fish shop.
This Cooperative in Paraguay is helping farmers improve their production of lemon verbena and lemongrass.
This Vietnamese woman got financial assistance from her government and was able to establish a small craft workshop.
This man comes from a long line of Turkish potters. A microloan enabled him to sustain his family's business.
In Uganda, maize is one of the primary crops. People cultivate, harvest and process the crop together.
These women are agents of a microcredit institution that started 17 years ago. They record their daily collection on the electronic devices in their hands.
This Vietnamese man is one of the only carpenters in his village. Because of that, demand for his services is high and he makes a steady living.
This Bangladeshi woman unloads coil from cargo ships, earning 1 coin for every load. Every day she has to earn between 120-140 coins to earn a living.
This Indian man received a loan that allowed him to buy and trade camels at the Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, India.
