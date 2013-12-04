This Post Has All The Black Friday Stats You Need To Sound Smart In Meetings

If you want to sound smart in end of year meetings, you’re going to need to know about the latest behaviour of the America consumer.

That means you’re going to have to know Black Friday stats.

Fortunately, a company called Wishpond put all the stats you need to know in one simple deck and then uploaded it to Slideshare.

Here’s the text:

$12.3 billion was the overall brick-andmortar store sales for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2013 – up 2.3% from 2012 (source: CNN Money)

$1.964 billion was the overall online sales for Thanksgiving and Black Friday – up over 18.5% from 2012 (source: TechCrunch)

The average 2013 Black Friday online order was $US135.27 – that’s up 2.2% yearover-year (source: TechCrunch)

Black Friday online mentions peaked at 11am CST (source: Forbes)

Walmart dominated in Black Friday mentions, with 77.5% of the voice (source: Forbes)

But… 4 to 1 those Walmart mentions were negative (with words like “fight” “fought” and “fighting”) (source: Forbes)

Pinterest vs. Facebook 7 Pinterest dominates in direct sales. Referrals from the site spent 77% more than those from Facebook: $US92.51 – average Pinterest order $US52.30 – average Facebook order (source: Forbes)

Pinterest vs. Facebook 8 But… Facebook referrals converted sales at nearly 4x’s the rate of Pinterest (source: TechCrunch)

Mobile traffic: Grew to 39.7% of all online traffic – that’s an increase of 34% over Black Friday 2012 (source: TechCrunch)

Mobile sales: reached 21.8% of total online sales – that’s an increase of nearly 43% from last year (source: TechCrunch)

24.9% of all online traffic on Black Friday came from smartphones – that compares to tablets at 14.2% (source: TechCrunch)

How do you pay? PayPal reported a 121% increase in global mobile payments compared to Black Friday 2012 (source: TechCrunch)

The deck has links to the sources:

Black Friday 2013 Results: 12 Tweetable Stats from Wishpond

