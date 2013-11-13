What Gets You Excited About Buying A Car? Please Take Our Short Survey

Some people think of their cars as status symbols, while others just use theirs to get from Point A to Point B. One person may go to sleep with visions of Tesla in her head, while another would be perfectly happy tooling around in a used Hyundai.

No matter where you fall in that spectrum, we’d like to know what you’re looking for in your next vehicle.

Are you interested in a car that talks to your phone? If money weren’t an object, what dream car would be parked in your driveway? Style, performance, gas mileage, price — what’s the most important to you?

There might come a day when electric cars are the norm and fossil fuels are a distant memory. Will you be leading the charge?

Click here to take the survey. All we need is 5 minutes of your time.

Thanks in advance for your candid answers.

