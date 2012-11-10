Audi's $110,000 S8 Is An Amazing Living Room On Wheels

Photo: Alex Davies

At an Audi event in late October, I had the chance to drive the 2013 S6, S7, and S8. All are impressive cars. The S6 and S7 are very similar, with minor differences in design and performance.But the S8 is something else. The “dressed up” version of the A8, it is one of the most luxurious cars I have ever driven. It is nicer and more comfortable than my living room.



The short list of features includes massage seats, myriad driver assistance technologies, an excellent sound system by Bang & Olufsen, and a cruise control system that can almost make the driver irrelevant.

On top of all that, it is a hugely powerful car that is a ton of fun to drive. Read my full review, or check out photos of the luxury ride.

Disclosure: Audi provided travel and meals for us to drive the S6, S7, and S8 models at Monteverde at Oldstone in Cortlandt Manor, New York.

