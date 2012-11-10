Audi's $110,000 S8 Is An Amazing Living Room On Wheels

Photo: Alex Davies
At an Audi event in late October, I had the chance to drive the 2013 S6, S7, and S8. All are impressive cars. The S6 and S7 are very similar, with minor differences in design and performance.But the S8 is something else. The “dressed up” version of the A8, it is one of the most luxurious cars I have ever driven. It is nicer and more comfortable than my living room.
The short list of features includes massage seats, myriad driver assistance technologies, an excellent sound system by Bang & Olufsen, and a cruise control system that can almost make the driver irrelevant.
On top of all that, it is a hugely powerful car that is a ton of fun to drive. Read my full review, or check out photos of the luxury ride.
Disclosure: Audi provided travel and meals for us to drive the S6, S7, and S8 models at Monteverde at Oldstone in Cortlandt Manor, New York.
The front seats are heated, ventilated, and even have massage functions - great for a really relaxing drive.
The red ring around the start button is there as a reminder this is a sporty car. I think it looks cool.
I am not a big fan of voice recognition, and was not impressed when the S8 could not tune to the radio station I wanted.
I'm not sure why the S8 does not have navigation directions projected onto the windshield. This is in the S7.
Different settings allow for comfortable or 'dynamic' driving, which lowers the car and makes the steering wheel and throttle more responsive. That's where I kept it for most of the drive.
All three models have rear and above view cameras. The corner view is dizzying when the car is moving.
When the car is turned on, 'lenses' pop up to improve the acoustics of excellent Bang & Olufsen sound system. I can't say I noticed the difference, but it's an impressive touch.
The S models all have built-in Wifi hotspots that worked well, even in the rural area we drove in. I never got my phone to connect to the Bluetooth, though.
