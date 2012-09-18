The Best Food Trucks In New York Squared Off In An Epic Showdown

Meredith Galante
2012 vendy awards

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

The best food trucks in New York rolled onto Governor’s Island this weekend where local foodies and attendees voted on the 2012 Vendy Awards.The event, organised by the Street Vendor Project (SVP), drew nearly 10,000 attendees at $100 a ticket. SVP holds similar events in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Attendees enjoyed unlimited food ranging from wine slushies, braised pork shoulder sandwiches, red velvet ice cream sandwiches, Filipino inspired spring rolls, beer from Brooklyn Brewery, and more.

Awards were given in five categories, ranging from Best Dessert, Best Market Vendor, Rookie of the Year, People’s Taste Award and the ultimate Vendy Cup. 

The 2012 Vendy Awards were held from noon to 5 PM on Governor's Island.

On hand were some of the best of New York City's more than 20,000 food trucks.

Attendees gorged themselves on all-you-cat eat samples

With most food cooked on the spot, you can imagine how good it smelled.

Mayhem & Stout served raised Short Rib/Brisket and Braised Pork Shoulder.

There's was plenty of rice being served, as well.

One truck, COOLHAUS, had whiskey-infused ice cream. They were finalists for the best dessert.

We tried COOLHAUS' bacon flavored ice cream, infused with honey whiskey, with a chocolate chip cookie on the side.

Baby Got Back Ribs served cold-brewed iced coffee while making you take a quiz about famous pigs like Miss Piggy. Then, would serve you some ribs.

La Bella Torte dessert truck gave out chocolate chip flavored cannolis and mocha flavored cookies.

Les Charmes Chardonnay was also being served for people to pair with the food.

The Rookie of The Year award went to Phil's Steaks, and the best Market Vendor went to Lumpia Shack.

Melt Bakery won for best dessert. They served some wild flavored ice cream sandwiches. Red Velvet was our favourite.

Phil's Steaks won the Rookie Of The Year Award.

Lumpia Shack won the Best Market Vendor award.

Halal vendor Sammy Kassem, based in Bay Ridge, won the Most Heroic Vendor award for dealing with anti-vendor opposition.

On stage, Sammy Kassem accepted his hero award. He spoke about how the Vendy Awards support entrepreneurship.

And the Vendy Cup went to Piaztlan Authentic Mexican Food.

The crew from Piaztlan Authentic Mexican exploded on stage when they won the main prize: The Vendy Cup.

Don't live in New York?

DON'T MISS: Global travellers Say These Are The Best Destinations For Food >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.