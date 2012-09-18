The Best Food Trucks In New York Squared Off In An Epic Showdown

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
The best food trucks in New York rolled onto Governor’s Island this weekend where local foodies and attendees voted on the 2012 Vendy Awards.The event, organised by the Street Vendor Project (SVP), drew nearly 10,000 attendees at $100 a ticket. SVP holds similar events in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.
Attendees enjoyed unlimited food ranging from wine slushies, braised pork shoulder sandwiches, red velvet ice cream sandwiches, Filipino inspired spring rolls, beer from Brooklyn Brewery, and more.
Awards were given in five categories, ranging from Best Dessert, Best Market Vendor, Rookie of the Year, People’s Taste Award and the ultimate Vendy Cup.
We tried COOLHAUS' bacon flavored ice cream, infused with honey whiskey, with a chocolate chip cookie on the side.
Baby Got Back Ribs served cold-brewed iced coffee while making you take a quiz about famous pigs like Miss Piggy. Then, would serve you some ribs.
The Rookie of The Year award went to Phil's Steaks, and the best Market Vendor went to Lumpia Shack.
Melt Bakery won for best dessert. They served some wild flavored ice cream sandwiches. Red Velvet was our favourite.
Halal vendor Sammy Kassem, based in Bay Ridge, won the Most Heroic Vendor award for dealing with anti-vendor opposition.
On stage, Sammy Kassem accepted his hero award. He spoke about how the Vendy Awards support entrepreneurship.
The crew from Piaztlan Authentic Mexican exploded on stage when they won the main prize: The Vendy Cup.
