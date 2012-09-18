The Best Food Trucks In New York Squared Off In An Epic Showdown

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

The best food trucks in New York rolled onto Governor’s Island this weekend where local foodies and attendees voted on the 2012 Vendy Awards.The event, organised by the Street Vendor Project (SVP), drew nearly 10,000 attendees at $100 a ticket. SVP holds similar events in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.



Attendees enjoyed unlimited food ranging from wine slushies, braised pork shoulder sandwiches, red velvet ice cream sandwiches, Filipino inspired spring rolls, beer from Brooklyn Brewery, and more.

Awards were given in five categories, ranging from Best Dessert, Best Market Vendor, Rookie of the Year, People’s Taste Award and the ultimate Vendy Cup.

