2012 UPDATE: Palin in Israel, Barbour Heads West and Senate Race Heats Up In The Big Sky State

Photo: AP

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will meet with Israeli President Netanyahu tonight to wrap up her trip to Israel and India. Yesterday, the potential 2012 GOP presidential candidate urged Israel to stop apologizing for its actions and voiced support for Jews being able to pray on the Temple Mount, The Hill reports.Potential GOP presidential hopeful Haley Barbour will head to Nevada Tuesday, the National Journal reports. The Mississippi governor’s visit indicates that the early-caucus state is suddenly in play after being largely overlooked by Republicans in 2008. Mitt Romney, another possible 2012 GOP candidate, was virtually uncontested in Nevada during the 2008 GOP primaries due to the state’s large Mormon community. But former U.S. Ambassador (and fellow Mormon) Jon Huntsman’s likely entry into the 2012 GOP race could split that vote and put the Silver State up for grabs in 2012.



A new poll from Montana’s Billings Gazette has incumbent Sen. John Tester (D) in a statistical dead heat with U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg ( R) in the 2012 race for Tester’s seat. The Big Sky Senate battle is expected to be one of the most-watched races in the country next year, as Republicans try to take back control of the Senate.

