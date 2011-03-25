2012 UPDATE: Truant Indiana Dems Could Stall Daniels' Presidential Plans

AP



The five-week standoff in Indianapolis could throw a wrench in Gov. Mitch Daniels’ presidential plans. “It certainly complicates making a decision,” Daniels told WTHR. “I said all along that one of the major considerations was doing the duty to this job. I will not compromise on that and the fact that it may take longer to do that, yes, it’s a complicating factor.” Daniels has always said he would announce whether he is running for the 2012 GOP nomination after the current legislative session ends April 29. A special session could postpone any decision. possibly derail – any decision.The growth of the U.S. Hispanic population could be the most important political story of 2012, according to msnbc’s Tom Curry. Latinos account for half of the country’s population growth in the last 10 years. Hispanics are already a political force, and their influence is only getting more powerful. That’s bad news for the GOP because Latino voters overwhelmingly support Democrats at the presidential level. As Ben Smith points out, the GOP will likely look for a #2 who can close the gap: “There’s no way the Republican nominee doesn’t take a very, very hard look at Marco Rubio, Susana Martinez, and perhaps Jeb Bush,” Smith writes.

2012 GOP presidential hopefuls will descend on the Hawkeye State this weekend for the Conservative Principles Conference, First Read reports. hosted by conservative Iowa state Rep. Steve King (who has an op-ed in Politico today.) The conference is a key forum for candidates to appeal to Iowa’s socially conservative caucus voters, and six potential candidates – Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, U.S. Rep. Michelle Bachmann (R-MN), former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and former Godfather’s Pizza CEO Herman Cain – will be on hand to duke it out.

