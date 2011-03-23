2012 UPDATE: Daniels Inks Book Deal, 'Air Claire' Blows Up, And Yet Another GOPer Wants To Run For President

Photo: AP

Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels will release his first book, “Keeping the Republic: Limited Government, Unlimited Citizens,” in September but he says that doesn’t mean he’s running for president. Daniels told the AP Monday that he has still not decided whether he will make a bid for the GOP presidential nomination next year. And in an interview with the Indianapolis Star, Cheri Daniels indicated that her husband is still making a decision, adding that the impact on their family would “definitely be a reason” for Daniels not to run.U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s aeroplane has landed her in deep political hot water. The Missouri Democrat revealed Monday that she owed more than $287,000 in back property taxes on her private plane, just weeks after Politico reported she had spent tax dollars on charter flights. The plane scandal now threatens to derail McCaskill’s already tough 2012 re-election campaign, which could mean big problems for the Dems as they try to maintain control of the Senate.



Though his political career is still nascent, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) appears to be testing the waters for a 2012 presidential bid. The freshman senator and Tea Party favourite plans to visit several early voting states “independently of his father,” the Charleston Post & Courier reports. The younger Paul will headline a fundraiser for the Iowa Republican Party next week.

h/t Political Wire

